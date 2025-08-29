Bendjama: UNIFIL Mission Remains Essential to Ensure Stability in Lebanon and the Region

The UN Security Council’s decision to extend the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announces a new chapter for Lebanon and the Middle East, Algeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amar Bendjama, said.

Following the UN Security Council’s adoption of Resolution 2790, which extends UNIFIL’s mandate for the final time until December 31, 2026, Bendjama explained that this resolution opens the way for a new chapter for Lebanon and the Middle East, emphasizing that its implementation “must be comprehensive, not selective, and address all obligations,” including those that the Zionist entity continues to ignore so far.

Bendjama stressed the need for the Security Council to “remain prepared to reconsider this resolution in light of future developments, the situation on the ground, and the options presented by the UN Secretary-General.”

He added that Algeria “firmly believes that Security Council resolutions relating to peacekeeping missions must be guided by the will and consent of the host country and based on facts on the ground.”

In his address, Bendjama emphasised that the mission “remains essential to ensuring stability in Lebanon and the region. It has played a key role in mitigating tensions, preventing miscalculations, supporting the cessation of hostilities, and thus contributing to regional stability.”

He praised “the Lebanese authorities’ commitment to fulfilling their obligations and exercising full sovereignty over all Lebanese territory.”

Bendjama asked whether UNIFIL had fully implemented its mandate, to which he replied, “The answer is clearly no, because Lebanese territory is still under occupation.” He urged the international community to continue its support for Lebanon, enabling it to enjoy stability and prosperity.