Benfica Makes Initial Offer For Amoura

Benfica Lisbon, a club competing in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, has submitted an initial official offer of €27 million, plus a bonus, for the services of Algerian international striker Mohamed Amine Amoura, who currently plays for German club Wolfsburg, according to local press reports.

According to the same sources, the German club may reject this offer, as it is demanding between 35 and 40 million euros for the Algerian player, in favour of the Portuguese league runner-up.

The Algerian player showed a remarkable performance during the 2024-25 season, scoring 10 goals and providing 9 assists in 31 matches in the German Bundesliga.

Amoura, who is under contract with Wolfsburg until 2029, is considered a key player in the project of rebuilding the German club, which finished 11th in the Bundesliga this season.

The club’s management is counting heavily on the Algerian international to revive the team’s European ambitions in the coming seasons, unless Benfica decides to pay the amount demanded by Wolfsburg.