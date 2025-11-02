Benjamin Stora Intervenes to Adjust France’s Stance on Algeria

Immediately after the far-right National Rally party, led by the Le Pen family, supported by its right-wing counterparts, succeeded in passing a motion calling for the abrogation of the 1968 agreement with Algeria, historian Benjamin Stora gave two separate interviews to French newspapers, questioning the seriousness of these demands.

Benjamin Stora stated that the agreement no longer affords Algerians the freedoms and privileges they deserve, considering the laws enacted and the amendments introduced.

In an interview with the left-leaning daily newspaper Libération, published last Saturday, historian Benjamin Stora explained that the questioning of the 1968 agreement in the French National Assembly (the lower house of parliament) is a symptom of the deep crisis plaguing Franco-Algerian relations.

Benjamin Stora, described by the French media as an advisor to the Élysée Palace on matters of historical memory, warned of the repercussions of any tampering with the 1968 agreement on bilateral relations. He also pointed to the weight of the historical memory issue in the current crisis and its impact on diplomatic and political relations between the two countries, which have reached unprecedented levels of tension.

In another interview with the website “La Voix du Nord,” the historian defended the preservation of the 1968 immigration agreement and criticised those calling for its abolition, referring to the far-right National Rally party led by Marine Le Pen. He considered the statements made by far-right and traditional right-wing leaders regarding this agreement to be mere “ideological lies.”

The advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron on matters of historical memory confirmed that the 1968 agreement has lost much of its substance during the revisions it has undergone. He stated that the agreement “no longer provides any significant advantage to Algerians compared to other foreigners residing in France,” contrary to what is being promoted by figures on the far right and the traditional right, and their media.

Stora considered the statements made by far-right figures and their allies on the traditional right, which aim to mislead French public opinion by claiming that the 1968 agreement provides exclusive privileges for Algerian nationals, are mere “political fantasy.” Such claims would only serve to reinforce the policy of stereotyping Algerians, isolating them within French society, and further restricting their freedoms and targeting their interests.

It is well known that the 1968 agreement underwent three revisions. The first was in 1985, during which its most important clause—the requirement for Algerians to obtain visas—was dropped. Before that, Algerians had travelled between the two countries without a visa. This amendment significantly restricted movement, and according to Stora, it represents a step backwards from the spirit of the Evian Accords, which had guaranteed freedom of movement between the two countries.

The agreement was amended a second time in 1994, introducing a new law that prohibited Algerian residents from leaving France for more than three years, under penalty of losing their residency permits. This amendment caused significant harm, particularly to Algerian retirees who had been spending more time in Algeria with their families.

The third amendment, passed in 2001, undermined most of the benefits Algerians had previously enjoyed. It also tightened visa requirements for travel to France. As a result, Algerians were left with only a few rights, such as the freedom to conduct business and invest.

According to Benjamin Stora, the erosion of the migration agreement effectively began in 1974 with French President Valéry Giscard d’Estaing’s decision to close the borders to immigration and implement a plan to expel Algerian migrants (approximately 35,000 per year). These restrictions were further tightened by the imposition of visa requirements on Algerians in 1986, which has led to long queues at consulates today.

Benjamin Stora maintained an unusual silence for quite some time, seemingly to avoid any embarrassment. However, the right wing’s resurgence of its anti-Algerian rhetoric forced him to come out again to get his act together, especially since he is considered an inspiration to Macron on issues related to the memory file, even though Macron has lost the trust of Algerians for the thousandth time, no matter how hard he tries, especially after the “lobbying” scandal in favor of the Moroccan regime regarding the Western Sahara issue a few days ago.