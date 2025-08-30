Benjamin Stora Reveals How the Far Right Manipulated the Memory File

French historian Benjamin Stora revealed the ploy employed by the French far right to distort the debate on the memory of French colonialism in Algeria.

He noted that this ploy will not hold up for long in the face of historical facts, because the Algerians’ demand was clear from the outset: recognition and apology.

According to the most prominent expert on French colonialism in Algeria, this ploy involves the far right and circles dreaming of a French Algeria using the word “Repentance,” meaning “regret.” This word has been promoted for more than ten years. It has a religious background, and he denied that Algerians used this world first, since they are talking about an “apology.”

The head of the joint commission for examining the memory issue from the French side, speaking on the talk show “C l’Hebdo” on French public television’s Channel 5, confirmed that the far right “loves this word very much, because it thinks ideologically when it comes to Algeria and the positive aspects of French colonialism.” Stora asserted that he was not against the Algerians’ demand for France to apologise for its crimes in Algeria, during the missions he was assigned by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Benjamin Stora stated that the far-right’s goal behind introducing and promoting this term in any discussion related to the French colonisation of Algeria is to prevent delving into the details of the truth and history of French colonialism in Algeria. This has hindered progress on the memory issue and its various ramifications, which also include the issue of French cemeteries in Algeria, the nuclear tests in southern Algeria (Sahara), and another equally important issue: the missing persons.

The Special Advisor to the Elysee Palace for Memory Affairs held French circles that still believe in the slogan “Algeria is French” responsible for the failure of a political project initiated by former French President Jacques Chirac, which was to sign a friendship treaty with Algeria. These circles then initiated the enactment of the February 23, 2005, law by the French Parliament glorifying colonial practices, which suddenly brought about the collapse of everything.

Benjamin Stora spoke about the specificity of French memory when it comes to Algeria, saying, “There are memory groups in France that are very connected to the (colonial) empire, or those known as ‘les nostalgérie’ (dreamers of a French Algeria), and they use memory as a business record” in political disputes.

He explained that Algeria was not, for France, like other French colonies, because it was annexed to French territory and was governed by the Interior Minister, not a Minister of Colonies. This was the case with the colonies of Tunisia, Morocco, and Senegal, which were governed by a Minister of Colonies. This situation remained the same until the arrival of the Republicans, i.e., the post-imperial period.

Among those who also attended the discussion on this program was journalist and historian Jean-Michel Aphatie, who also addressed the issue of his country’s colonial past in Algeria. He emphasised that the presence of the word “Repentance” in the discussion on memory had other objectives and considerations, but that this would not last long.

“The Day We’ll Apologise For Our Occupation of Algeria Will Come”

Jean-Michel Aphatie said, “The day will come when France will publicly apologise for its occupation of Algeria. Time is of the essence because France stole Algerian land. After all, we caused famine among Algerians because we brought pain to this country. The day will come when we will apologise for our occupation of Algeria.”

Journalist and historian Jean-Michel Aphatie drew a comparison between the French occupation of the island of Corsica, which remains French to this day, and the French occupation of Algeria. He questioned why France left Algeria defeated but remained in Corsica.

The spokesman added that the French army in Corsica did not usurp Corsican land, unlike what happened in Algeria.

He explained, “When the French army went to occupy Algeria, it plundered the lands of the Algerians. When we plunder the lands of a country, this means that we are raping that country, and this is a crime that requires an apology. The French should have accepted the apology, but they did not. The day will come when France acknowledges its crimes in Algeria and apologises. I believe that what Benjamin Stora is doing regarding this issue will contribute to bringing the day when France will apologise closer.” He considered naming a street after Marshal Bugeaud in Paris “a disgrace to France.”