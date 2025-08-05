CHAN 2024: Coach Bouguerra Continues Historical Achievements

The Algerian national football team and its coach, Madjid Bouguerra, set a record in the 2024 African Nations Championship played in 2025 (CHAN 2024), the men’s football competition reserved for players active in their countries’ domestic leagues, which kicked off on Saturday, 2 August, and ran until 30 August 2025.

This came after national coach Madjid Bouguerra’s men won 3-0 against their Ugandan opponents.

Goals from Ayoub Ghezala, Abderrahmane Meziane and Soufiane Bayazid sealed the win for the Fennecs, who once again displayed their tournament pedigree with an organised, composed and tactically efficient performance that left the Cranes chasing shadows.

The result marks Algeria’s third consecutive win over Uganda at CHAN, extending their unbeaten group stage record in the competition to seven matches.

The domestic “Fennecs” became the first team in the CHAN competition to play seven consecutive matches without conceding a single goal.

The result extended Algeria’s remarkable CHAN record—now 10 clean sheets in 13 matches.

They have gone 712 minutes without conceding a goal in open play in the competition, with their last such concession coming in the 2011 third-place match against Sudan.

With key players like Meziane and Mahious firing and a system built on structure and game management, Algeria look well-positioned to challenge for the title they narrowly missed in 2022.

Thus, in the previous CHAN 2023 edition, the Fennecs won against Libya, Ethiopia, and Mozambique by the same score (1-0). In the quarterfinals, they overcame Ivory Coast by the same score, then eliminated Niger (5-0), and finally drew 0-0 with Senegal after 120 minutes, before defeating Uganda on Monday evening. Remarkably, the coach remained the same, represented by Madjid Bouguerra.

Uganda will hope to bounce back in their second Group C match against South Africa, while Algeria will face Niger next and could seal early qualification with another victory.

As CHAN PAMOJA 2024 unfolds, Algeria’s statement win in Kampala could be the benchmark against which the rest of Group C measures itself.

The previous record was held by the Cameroonian national team, which went six consecutive matches without conceding a goal. In the 2011 edition in Sudan, they defeated the Democratic Republic of the Congo (2-0), Mali (1-0), and the Ivory Coast (2-0), respectively, and drew 0-0 with Angola in the quarter-finals (eliminated on penalties). In the 2014 edition in South Africa, they were eliminated. In the 2016 edition in Rwanda, they defeated Angola (1-0) and drew 0-0 with Ethiopia, before conceding a goal against the Democratic Republic of the Congo despite a 3-1 victory.

The African Nations Championship (CHAN was launched in 2009, and eight editions have been held up to this year.

This year’s tournament, the 8th edition, features a record-breaking 19 teams in the group stage, the largest in CHAN history. The opening game was scheduled for the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and the final will take place at the Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi, Kenya.

Teams are split into four groups (three with five teams and one with four), with the top two teams in each advancing to the quarter-finals.