Chengriha: Algeria Doesn’t Accept Being Accused, Challenged in Counter-terrorism

Algeria will not accept anyone to outbid it in its counter-terrorism experience, within the framework of the laws of the Republic, the Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence, Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army, Gen. Saïd Chengriha said during his supervision, on Wednesday in Algiers, of the opening of an international forum entitled “The Geopolitics of Terrorism in Light of New Global Transformations,” according to a statement from the Ministry of National Defence.

Chnegriha added that “Algeria has suffered from the scourge of terrorism before anyone else, and it is Algeria that declared war on it, at a time when doubt, hesitation, and complicity filled many political, media, regional, and international scenes.”

He explained that Algeria “was among the first countries to recognise the danger of terrorism, and thanks to the people’s solidarity with its state institutions, it was able to eradicate it and thwart its malicious plans.”

“It is worth recalling that Algeria realised early on the danger of barbaric terrorism and obscurantist extremism, which threatened the pillars of the nation and state and its republican system. Algeria is better able to understand this alien threat, given its suffering from its woes. Thanks to the people’s adherence to their homeland and their support for its institutions, foremost among them the People’s National Army, it was able to thwart these malicious plots that targeted the state, the unity of society, and its eternal identity.”

He also noted that Algeria, “with its people, army, and institutions, has triumphed over the scourge of terrorism, developing a unique experience in combating and preventing it, both operationally and through adopting a comprehensive, multidimensional approach. This has become a model to be emulated in confronting this scourge and a compass to guide countries and societies in protecting them from this cross-border and transcontinental threat.”