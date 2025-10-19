Commander of South Korea’s Air Force Praises Algeria’s Military Stature

The Commander of the South Korean Air Force praised Algeria’s military stature and its commitment to keeping up with global defence developments during his meeting on Sunday, October 19, with General. Saïd Chengriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence and Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army.

According to the Ministry of National Defence, as part of his official visit to the Republic of Korea, General Saïd Chengriha today attended the prestigious Seoul International Aerospace & Defence Exhibition (ADEX 2025), one of the world’s most prominent events dedicated to advanced aerospace and military industries. The event provides a valuable platform for networking, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas within the global defence community. Algeria’s participation underscores its interest in exploring potential partnerships and acquiring cutting-edge defence capabilities.

Accompanied by several National People’s Army officials, he attended an air show performed by units of the South Korean Air Force, which included aerial manoeuvres and coordinated formations of fighter aircraft.

Gen. Said Chengriha met with the Republic of Korea’s Air Force Chief of Staff, General Son Seok-Rak, who commended Algeria’s military standing and its commitment to keeping abreast of global defence developments. He thanked the Algerian General Chengriha for accepting the invitation and actively participating in this international event.