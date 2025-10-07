Consultative meeting to assess reality of exports and shore up competitiveness of Algerian products

The Minister of Foreign Trade, Kamel Rezig, affirmed, during a consultative meeting with the President of the Algerian Association of Exporters “Anexal”, Tarek Boulmerka, today, Tuesday, the government’s commitment to continue supporting Algerian exporters and expanding the base of economic operators active in this field of endeavor.

According to the Algerian News Agency, the meeting discussed the reality of national exports and prospects for their development, with an assessment of the level of exports achieved during 2024, in addition to discussing the most prominent challenges facing exporters and ways to address them, within the framework of a participatory approach aimed at improving the export environment and enhancing the competitiveness of Algerian products in foreign markets.

The Minister explained that the foreign trade sector is working to strengthen trade partnerships and intensify cooperation with various countries, in implementation of the directives of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to open wider horizons for national products in foreign markets.

For his part, the President of the Algerian Association of Exporters, Tarek Boulmerka, praised the Ministry’s keenness to enshrine the principle of dialogue and continuous consultation with economic operators, stressing the association’s readiness to contribute to the implementation of the national strategy for export promotion.

This meeting cames within the framework of the Ministry’s efforts to enhance consultation with professional organizations, and associations and support operators active in the field of export.