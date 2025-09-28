COSOB Approves Relaxi’s DZD 400 million Bond Issuance

The Stock Exchange Regulatory and Supervision Commission (COSOB) has approved the information notice relating to the issuance of joint-stock bonds by Relaxi SPA, addressed to professional investors, for a total amount of DZD 400 million.

According to a press release issued by COSOB on Sunday, September 28, “The operation includes the issuance of 400,000 dematerialized share bonds, with a nominal value of DZD 1,000 per bond, for a total issuance period of seven (7) years. These bonds will be listed in the emerging fixed-income securities section of the Stock Exchange.”

The issue price was set at 1,000 DZD per bond, with a return based on a fixed zero rate and a variable rate linked to the net result achieved at the end of each fiscal year. The variable portion is paid between the last day of the sixth month and the fifteenth day of the seventh month following the closure of the fiscal year.