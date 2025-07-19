Disagreements Within the French Government Over the Crisis With Algeria

The announcement by the so-called Committee to Support Franco-Algerian Writer Boualem Sansal that the French authorities’ policy of securing his release had failed signalled a shift, albeit partial, in the official French position.

This occurred a day later, when Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau announced his rebellion against Macron’s approach to managing the crisis with Algeria, which was based on avoiding escalation.

In what appeared to be a prearranged position with the right-wing newspaper Le Figaro, which has traditionally promoted his political views, Retailleau jumped into the public eye to confirm his abandonment of the policy of “restraint” he had pursued for weeks, under the direction of the Élysée Palace resident: “We must change our tone and rely on the balance of power that the Algerian government has itself chosen.”

In an interview with the French newspaper, on Friday, Retailleau said, “The diplomacy of good intentions has failed. I will inform the President of the Republic, whom I am due to meet next week.” This appeared to be a departure from the approach outlined by Emmanuel Macron in dealing with the escalating crisis with Algeria, which he entrusted to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot.

Justifying his weeks-long silence, the French Interior Minister explained that “for many weeks, I remained silent so as not to hinder any chance of releasing Boualem Sansal,” who was sentenced in Algeria to five years in prison by final judgment. Algeria refused to compromise on his release, leaving the decision to the judicial authorities, which are sovereign.

A day before Retailleau’s statement, Noëlle Lenoir, head of the committee for supporting Franco-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal, expressed her dismay at the failure of the “strategy of extreme restraint” adopted by the French authorities. The committee acknowledged, in a statement, that its efforts over nearly eight months “had not borne fruit.”

The French Interior Minister’s remarks were not long in coming, before Foreign Minister and cabinet colleague Jean-Noël Barrot responded in a post on X, saying, “There is neither a diplomacy of good feelings, nor a diplomacy of resentment. There is only diplomacy,” in a clear response to the phrase used by Retailleau, in which he said, “The diplomacy of good intentions has failed.”

Jean-Noël Barrot did not mention his government colleague (Retailleau) in his tweet. Still, observers understood the signal well as a new chapter in the disputes that had previously erupted between the two ministers regarding the management of the crisis with Algeria. While the possibility of a role swap remains, this time the situation could escalate to the Interior Minister’s departure from the government if he decides to rebel against the Elysee Palace’s decision.

Since he was appointed Interior Minister, Bruno Retailleau has sought to establish a “logic of force” with Algeria, both regarding the return of illegal immigrants and the Sansal case. He has called repeatedly for the cancellation of the 1968 agreement, but Macron has refused, asserting that the matter falls within his authority, which has angered Retailleau.

According to observers of French affairs and the crisis with Algeria, consensus and continuity within François Bayrou’s government have become unattainable in recent weeks. This is understood from the French president’s expressed desire to call early parliamentary elections, the second of their kind within a single term in an unprecedented scenario in the Fifth Republic.

According to these readings, Retailleau is a candidate to leave the government in preparation for his new political project after ascending to the throne of the right-wing “Republicans” party last May: to run for the French presidential elections in 2027.

Retailleau’s departure from the government scene represents the desire of President Macron, who no longer tolerates a minister in his government rebelling against the decisions of the Elysee Palace on sensitive issues related to immigration and the management of Islamic religious affairs, as well as managing the crisis in relations with Algeria.