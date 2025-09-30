Discussions in Spain to Export DZ Fruits and Vegetables to New Markets

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Export Promotion, which copy was checked out by Echorouk, Algeria had a distinguished presence through a national pavilion comprising 17 national companies and exporters specializing in the production and marketing of fresh and dried fruits and vegetables, most notably Algerian dates with a global reputation, along with a variety of seasonal products that meet international standards.

The statement indicated that the Algerian pavilion attracted the attention of professionals and visitors from the first day of its opening, who expressed their admiration for the quality and diversity of Algerian products, reflecting Algeria’s competitiveness and growing presence in global markets.

According to the same source, the fair’s pavilions hosted direct meetings between participating Algerian institutions and a number of importers and representatives of international distribution networks. The discussions focused on the possibility of establishing commercial partnerships, which would enhance opportunities for exporting national products and expanding their presence in foreign markets.

This participation comes as part of the Ministry’s efforts to introduce Algerian agricultural products to European and international markets and expand its global presence. The Algerian pavilion includes seasonal fruits and agricultural products that meet the highest international quality standards.