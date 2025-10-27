DZD 56 Billion to Combat Crime, Install Cameras and Control Traffic

The government increased the operating budget for national security in the 2026 Finance Bill by allocating a total of DZD 563 billion to finance security programs.

According to the details included in the 2025 Finance Bill, the operating budget for National Security has been increased, with additional funds allocated to support programs primarily aimed at expanding National Security networks at the district level nationwide. This will ensure security coverage and protect citizens and their property, while strengthening the logistical and technical resources of police services to ensure the safety of Algerians through prevention and the combating of crime in all its forms.

In contrast, a part of the funds allocated to the National Security Service will be directed primarily toward the acquisition of a portable rear-view inspection system and office and kitchen equipment for the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN). The funds will also be used to refurbish medium-cylinder vehicles for the DGSN, as well as to construct roadside stations, advanced stations, primary, secondary, and sectoral units. These funds will also include the construction of provincial security headquarters, district security, urban security, mobile brigades, and Republican Security units, as well as the establishment of rules for life.

Furthermore, by increasing the national security budget, the government has focused on completing the video surveillance system for the security services of Algiers. This goal is to install the largest possible number of cameras on the streets of the capital city. This will meet the aspirations of its citizens and visitors, and also make it one of the most advanced capitals in the Mediterranean in terms of its video surveillance system, facilitating and streamlining traffic flow. In numbers, the number of surveillance cameras installed in the Algiers Province has reached 1,835 in the first phase, and 5,592 in the second phase.

This system also includes a network of interconnected surveillance cameras, allowing police officers to remotely secure public places and vital facilities. It will be used in various control centres to regulate traffic, monitor violations, track suspicious activity, and manage crises. These systems are overseen by specialised police security agencies, while unifying central and state systems to ensure coordinated monitoring and rapid intervention operations.