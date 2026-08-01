Echorta Magazine: Algeria Confronts ‘Makhzen Poisons’ and Online Propaganda Campaigns

Algeria’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) has stressed that the country, along with all its security institutions, is now facing a new generation of threats.

These range from “poisons” spread by its western neighbor in an attempt to corrupt the minds and bodies of Algeria’s youth, to hostile voices hiding behind computer screens and exploiting digital technologies to disseminate disinformation across borders.

According to the DGSN, these campaigns seek to distort Algeria’s image and falsify facts, but they will not succeed as long as the nation is defended by men who have devoted their lives to serving and protecting it, foremost among them the People’s National Army and the country’s other security services.

In the latest issue of Echorta (Police) Magazine (No. 165), titled “A Nation Whose Glory Was Guarded by the Martyrs and Is Built by Its Loyal Sons,” the editorial states that “all Algerian state institutions continue to work side by side with unwavering determination and unrelenting resolve, keeping firmly in sight the goal of achieving comprehensive development and advancing every sector through reforms that meet the challenges of the present and the aspirations of the future.”

The editorial continues: “From development projects to reform initiatives, from investing in human capital to building infrastructure and public facilities, efforts converge and determination unites to move steadily toward broader horizons and a brighter future, in line with the sound guidance and far-sighted vision of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.”

The magazine further praises “the united efforts of Algerian hands and the ambitions of constructive national talent that are shaping tomorrow and envisioning the future, guided by knowledge and learning, and armed with awareness and a profound sense of responsibility for the trust placed upon them, in order to lay the foundations of a strong state underpinned by security and stability.”

The editorial also highlights the responsibilities entrusted to the General Directorate of National Security, emphasizing that, “like all state institutions carrying out their duty in the service of the nation and its citizens, the DGSN remains vigilant in safeguarding security and preserving public order. It draws inspiration from the values of loyalty, discipline, and selfless dedication. Thanks to the vigilance and sacrifices of its personnel, the pillars of security and stability are strengthened, public trust is reinforced, and a modern security approach based on proximity to citizens and public service is translated into practice.”

It adds that the DGSN continues to adapt to evolving challenges by modernizing its operational capabilities, enhancing training, and expanding the use of advanced technologies, enabling it to remain, alongside Algeria’s other security institutions, “an impregnable fortress protecting the nation and a towering bulwark against those who seek to undermine Algeria’s security and stability, backed by operational readiness and a strong digital footprint.”