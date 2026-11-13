El-Djeich Magazine: Those Seeking to Undermine Algeria Will Remain Powerless Against a United People

The High Command of the People’s National Army (ANP) has stressed that those seeking to undermine Algeria, who had pinned their hopes on weakening the resolve of its people and sowing division among them, have failed to achieve their malicious objectives. They will remain powerless in the face of a united people, steadfastly attached to their homeland and committed to their national principles. The Army, meanwhile, continues to strengthen its capabilities in terms of power and deterrence while safeguarding the country’s national interests.

In its latest November issue, the editorial of El Djeich magazine, entitled “November: A Renewed Pledge of Loyalty and Enduring Core Values,” recalled that while the generation of November carried the torch of liberation and succeeded in reclaiming the nation’s stolen sovereignty after a long struggle and arduous fight, paying for it with countless sacrifices and the lives of righteous martyrs, today’s generation bears the responsibility of preserving this invaluable historic achievement and continuing to consolidate Algeria’s sovereignty.

This responsibility has become all the more pressing amid the rapid transformations unfolding across the world and the geopolitical, security, economic and social challenges they bring. These developments, the editorial noted, require adaptability, national cohesion, renewed determination and a renewed commitment to the lessons and values of November: unity, sacrifice, vigilance and attachment to national sovereignty.

The Algerian Army’s official publication also highlighted the growing importance of this responsibility in light of the various attempts targeting Algeria’s security, stability and national unity, as well as efforts to influence its steadfast positions, national trajectory and achievements.

According to the magazine, these attempts take multiple forms and employ a variety of methods. They go beyond conventional security threats to encompass hybrid warfare, particularly disinformation campaigns, fake news, the manipulation of facts and events, and even despicable acts of sabotage. Such tactics are intended to create confusion and cast doubt on the major achievements Algeria has continued to make in recent years.

The editorial further warned against the exploitation of organised crime in its various forms, particularly drug trafficking, as a means of undermining Algerian society, eroding its deeply rooted values and targeting its ambitious youth, whom it described as the country’s vital driving force.

The editorial stressed that all such schemes have ended in resounding failure. Those seeking to undermine Algeria, who had counted on weakening the determination of its people and driving a wedge between them, have failed to achieve their malicious objectives and will remain powerless before a united nation whose people are deeply attached to their homeland and firmly committed to their national principles.

This collective resolve, the magazine concluded, is reflected today in Algeria’s continued pursuit of development and progress, its efforts to consolidate its standing as a strong and prosperous nation, and its unwavering commitment to principled positions on just causes around the world. Proud of its African identity, Algeria is moving steadily towards a future defined by security and stability.