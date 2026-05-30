ELDH Condemns Moroccan Violations Against Sahrawi Human Rights Defenders

The European Association of Lawyers for Democracy and World Human Rights (ELDH) has strongly condemned what it describes as serious and systematic violations committed by the Moroccan authorities against Sahrawi human rights defenders in the occupied territories of Western Sahara.

In a statement issued in solidarity with prominent Sahrawi activist Ali Salem Tamek, President of the Sahrawi Collective of Human Rights Defenders in Western Sahara (CODESA), as well as other Sahrawi human rights advocates, the association denounced the ongoing repression and intimidation faced by those defending fundamental rights and advocating for the Sahrawi people’s right to self-determination.

This condemnation came in a statement issued by the organisation in solidarity with Ali Salem Tamek, president of the Sahrawi Collective of Human Rights Defenders in Western Sahara (CODESA), and other Sahrawi human rights defenders in the occupied part of Western Sahara, who are subjected to serious violations by the Moroccan occupation authorities.

The European association published on its website: “ELDH condemns the ongoing pattern of harassment, intimidation, sieges, arbitrary detention and forced transfers targeting Sahrawi human rights defenders in occupied Western Sahara. The association is particularly concerned by the increasing use of isolation tactics and movement restrictions aimed at preventing solidarity actions, obstructing human rights monitoring and punishing defenders advocating for the Sahrawi people’s right to self-determination.”

Particular attention was drawn to reports indicating that: “ELDH is alarmed by reports since the night of May 19, 2026, Moroccan forces have effectively besieged the home of Sahrawi human rights defender Hussein Moujahid in the occupied city of Laayoune, where Ali Salem Tamek, President of the Collective of Sahrawi Human Rights Defenders in Western Sahara (CODESA), an ELDH partner organisation, was staying with his wife and young son. Authorities reportedly surrounded the house, preventing the human right defenders and relatives from entering, and cut off the electricity supply.”

The same statement explained that “It is noteworthy that CODAESAAli Salem Tamek and his family are currently living in the house of Houssein Mojahid, after being forced to leave their previous residence due to sustained pressure by Moroccan occupation authorities on the property owner. The house had been used to host activities organised by CODESA, whose members continue to face restrictions on peaceful assembly, harassment, and obstruction of their human rights work in occupied Western Sahara.”

The statement further highlighted ongoing restrictions on the freedom of peaceful assembly of CODESA members, alongside acts of harassment and intimidation. Among the cases cited was the continuous surveillance of CODESA Vice-President Khadijetou El-Doueihi around her home, which the organisation described as part of a broader campaign targeting Sahrawi activists.

According to the ELDH, these incidents are not isolated but rather form part of a wider pattern of reprisals against human rights defenders throughout occupied Western Sahara. The association added that such practices amount to collective punishment and are designed to silence voices documenting and denouncing human rights violations in the territory.

“These incidents follow similar reprisals of Human Rights defenders all over occupied Western Sahara. The details will be published soon in the report of a fact-finding mission which has been carried out by ELDH,” it asserted.

The ELDH called on Moroccan authorities to immediately end arbitrary detention, forced transfers, and isolation measures targeting Sahrawi human rights defenders. It also urged the authorities to guarantee their physical and psychological integrity and to ensure that they can carry out their legitimate and peaceful human rights work free from intimidation, harassment, or retaliation.

“These incidents reflect an increasing pattern of preventing human rights defenders who are not originally from Boujdour from entering or remaining in the city, with the apparent aim of isolating local human rights defenders and restricting independent human rights monitoring,” ELDH confirmed.

In its concluding remarks, the EADH stressed that the European Union has a legal and moral obligation, consistent with its founding principles and international commitments, to ensure that its external policies fully respect international law, including human rights standards and the right of peoples to self-determination.

The association further called on the European Union to strengthen human rights conditionality in its relations with Morocco by establishing clear benchmarks, effective monitoring and accountability mechanisms, and concrete enforcement measures in cases of non-compliance with international legal obligations.