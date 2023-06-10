Emergence Of Chapters Of Franco-Zionist-Moroccan Conspiracy Against Algeria

Some of the details and objectives of the “conspiracy meeting” that took place in the capital of the Zionist entity, Tel Aviv, began to unfold in a way that could be felt by tracing the threads of the raging campaign led by French circles known for their anti-Algerian positions and targeting their interests by abolishing the privileges of Algerians in France.

A few days ago, reliable Algerian sources confirmed to the national media that a meeting had taken place in Tel Aviv attended by representatives of the Zionist entity, the Moroccan Makhzen regime and the French secret services.

Now, more than a week after the revelation of the meeting, the features of the “triple conspiracy” have begun to emerge and can be followed on the basis of some documented facts, which seem to have been arranged and with roles closely divided between Rabat, Tel Aviv and Paris, which has become a battleground these days, led by the Franco-Zionist and Makhzen media against the agreement signed between Algeria and France in 1968.

The roles seem to have been played out in a remarkable way, with statements from right-wing French politicians and diplomats, as well as personalities in the orbit of the Moroccan regime, to Zionist or French media known for their closeness to Zionist circles, targeting Algerian-French relations a few days before the date of the previously announced visit of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to France before the end of this month, which has become the subject of questions because of these developments.

In the latest chapter of this tripartite coordination, “Juive Radio”, a radio station linked to the Jewish community in Paris, opened its doors to the leader of the right-wing “Republican” party in the French Senate, Bruno Rotayo, to strongly criticize the rapprochement between President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, or what he called “bias”, which he claimed had severely damaged relations between Paris and Rabat.

While hosting a program called “Le Barbier du Matin”, the right-wing republican official in the French Senate claimed that Macron suffers from a disease called “obsession and fascination with Algeria”, which has plunged Franco-Moroccan relations into a dark tunnel without leading to the desired reconciliation with Algeria. That is, to achieve the desired reconciliation with Algeria, according to the French parliamentarian.

This “poisoned exit” was preceded by the visit of Eric Ciotti, the leader of the party to which Bruno Rotayo belongs, to the Kingdom of Morocco between 3 and 5 May, accompanied by a delegation of his party leaders, where he was received by prominent figures of the Makhzen regime, headed by the Prime Minister. From there, Ciotti went against the official French position, claiming in his “tweet” that the occupied Sahrawi territories are part of the alleged sovereignty of the Moroccan Makhzen regime, confirming the existence of right-wing and Zionist lobbies angered by the Algerian-French rapprochement in the Macron era.

About a week ago, the Franco-Moroccan writer Taher Ben Jelloun appeared on the French-language version of the Zionist channel “i24” in order to turn the lobbies of the deep state in France against President Emmanuel Macron, accusing him of strengthening relations with Algeria at the expense of the “historical relations” between the two countries, France and the Moroccan Makhzen regime.

Indeed, this Zionist channel opened the way for Taher Ben Jelloun to warn the French against Algeria’s continued use of the colonial past to put pressure on Paris.

The “i24” channel is owned by the Franco-Zionist-Moroccan businessman Patrick Drahi, who was born in the Moroccan city of Casablanca and has dual nationality. It has two regional offices in Rabat and Casablanca, Morocco.

The channel is in Arabic, based in occupied Palestine, and in addition to English, in French, based in Paris. In recent months, it has become a platform for people on the run from Algerian justice, accused of being agents of the perfidious Moroccan Makhzen regime and the loathsome Zionist entity, and it has also become a vile propaganda tool against Algeria, presenting false news about the security situation.