ENIE Secures Smartphones Export Deal to Senegal

The National Electronics Industries Corporation (ENIE) recently signed an agreement with representatives from Senegal to export smartphones to the country.

Senegal will resume manufacturing smartphones there after years of hiatus, Mohamed Abbas Bourassi, the company’s vice president and general manager, told Echorouk on Thursday.

According to the same source, ENIE intends to expand its activities to other African countries in the coming months. This move will restore its reputation for exporting electronic products, which it exported to African markets in the 1980s.

The National Electronic Industries Corporation (ENIE) secured a new contract to market its smartphone products outside the country, following negotiations with Senegal on the sidelines of the Fourth Intra-African Trade Fair, recently held in Algiers. This provided an opportunity for the corporation’s executives to showcase their diverse electronic products to various economic operators from African countries. ENIE thus began implementing its new strategy, which focuses on resuming the export of its electronic products to neighboring countries, similar to the 1980s, when it exported its televisions to Tunisia.

Bourassi describes this achievement as the most important in recent years, as it will bring new life into the smartphone production market. This project, which ENIE had been betting on locally for years, was halted due to the difficult financial circumstances that the company experienced. This led to the cessation of many electronic products, such as televisions, smartphones, and others, leaving its production limited to electronic payment devices and tabs.

In line with its new strategy, the company is working to strengthen its distribution network for its electronic products across the country through four regional units, in addition to points of sale. This ensures after-sales service and also brings its products closer to consumers at affordable prices.