European Partnership Agreement to be Discussed in the Parliament Next Month

The second meeting of the Algeria-EU Joint Parliamentary Commission will take place on October 2 in Brussels, Belgium, the Chairman of the Algeria-EU Joint Parliamentary Commission, Sid Ahmed Temamri, said.

Temamri explained that reviewing and implementing the partnership agreement between Algeria and the EU will top the agenda, as it is a crucial issue in guiding the course of bilateral relations during the next phase.

In a statement to Echorouk, Temamri explained that Algeria is taking clear steps to recalibrate its relationship with the European Union, ensuring more balanced treatment.

He noted that “this upcoming meeting represents an opportunity to reactivate the commission’s institutional framework after a hiatus of several years. The second session was not held in November 2023, 2024, or January 2025 due to political differences and divergent positions on sensitive issues. The Algerian side boycotted these meetings at the time”.

He added that the resumption of dialogue at this time represents a tangible shift and a positive signal from both sides towards rebuilding trust and developing the partnership.

The commission’s chairman emphasised that reviewing the partnership agreement is a top priority for Algeria, noting that previous experience has highlighted imbalances in the balance of interests that were tilted in favour of the European side. He asserted that “the Algerian position has become clear in demanding a review of the agreement to ensure its implementation based on the principle of mutual benefit, within the framework of a realistic approach that takes into account national development requirements and opens the way for more fair and equitable economic and trade cooperation.”

Temamri added that the Brussels meeting’s agenda will include, in addition to the partnership file and defending Algeria’s interests, prospects for economic cooperation in the fields of energy, trade, and investment, as well as an exchange of views on ways to enhance parliamentary coordination and expand political consultation.

He considered this session to be a good opportunity to lay solid foundations for a future partnership capable of responding to common challenges, especially in light of regional and international changes and the challenges they impose related to energy security and sustainable development.

The Commission’s Chairman confirmed that the European Union views Algeria as an indispensable strategic partner, a trade and energy partner. However, this does not prevent Algeria from adhering to its right to recalibrate the rules of cooperation based on mutual interests. He added that the next phase could witness new dynamics if Algeria’s demands are addressed seriously.

The Algerian side of the Algeria-EU Joint Parliamentary Commission held a coordination meeting on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at the headquarters of the National People’s Assembly, in anticipation of its second meeting scheduled for next October in Brussels.

The meeting was chaired by the commission’s chairman, Sid Ahmed Temamri, representing the Algerian Parliament, and attended by a representative from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Community Abroad, and African Affairs.

In his address, Temamri outlined the broad outlines of the agenda, highlighting the most important points to be addressed at the commission’s next meeting, before handing the floor over to a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He then gave the floor to commission members from the People’s National Assembly and the Council of the Nation to intervene for further consultation and coordination.