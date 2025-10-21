Field Investigation into the Implementation of African Agreements With 11 State Institutions

This week, the National People’s Assembly Committee on Economic Affairs, Development, Industry, Trade, and Planning launched a series of field visits for 21 days, including 11 strategic public economic institutions.

The aim is to prepare a detailed report on the opportunities for economic partnership and cooperation between Algerian institutions and their African counterparts, as well as the extent of these institutions’ compliance with agreements concluded within the framework of the recent Intra-African Trade Fair, hosted by Algeria a few weeks ago.

Six members of the parliamentary committee participate in each visit to a specific institution. They prepare detailed reports to be submitted to the Council’s Chairman. These reports include a detailed assessment of the potential for cooperation with African countries, practical proposals for developing economic partnerships, and an assessment of the implementation of agreements concluded with African countries in various vital sectors.

This field visit targets major public institutions that represent the pillars of the national economy, including Naftal, Sonatrach Petroleum Services, the National Agency for Mining Activities, the Algerian Geological Service Agency, the National Company for Mining Research and Exploitation (SONAREM), the Sonelgaz Group, and Madar Holding, in addition to other industrial groups such as the GICA Cement Industrial Complex, the SNS Iron and Steel Holding Company (formerly Imetal), the Agro-Dev Food Industries Holding Company, and the GETEX Textile and Leather Holding Company.

Through these visits, the committee will focus on exploring the readiness of national institutions to integrate into the African market, identifying the sectors with the greatest potential to enter the continental markets, and monitoring the regulatory, commercial, and logistical obstacles that may hinder the expansion of Algerian activity beyond its borders.

In the energy sector, the committee will review Naftal’s experience in marketing petroleum products and alternative energy, and the potential to expand its activities into West Africa through supply agreements and land and sea transportation partnerships. Meanwhile, the visit to Sonatrach Petroleum Services will focus on assessing Algeria’s capabilities in exporting technical expertise in exploration, drilling, and oil field maintenance, particularly to Sahel and Sahara countries.

In the mining sector, meetings will be held with officials from the National Agency for Mining Activities, the Algerian Geological Service, and Sonarem to discuss prospects for mining cooperation with countries with significant mineral resources, such as Mali, Niger, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with the possibility of launching joint projects in the exploration and exploitation of strategic minerals.

The tour will also include a visit to the Sonelgaz Group, which seeks to expand its presence in sub-Saharan Africa by exporting its services in the construction of power plants and the development of electrical networks, areas in which Algeria is considered a continental leader.

In the industrial sector, the visits will address the plans of the holding company “Madar” to support the exports of its groups and subsidiaries. It will also address the “GICA” cement group, which targets West African markets; the “SNS” iron and steel group, which seeks to conclude supply agreements and exchange expertise with African companies; the “Agrodev” group, affiliated with “SNS”, which is working to open export channels for Algerian food products; and the “GETEX” group, which is preparing cooperation programs in the textile and leather industries with countries with large consumer markets.

At the conclusion of the program, the committee will present a comprehensive analytical report containing practical recommendations to the government on ways to support national institutions in the African economic integration process and develop financing, marketing, and export tools, in line with Algeria’s new vision to strengthen its presence on the African continent as an effective regional economic hub.

The fourth edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair concluded in Algeria on September 10 with a promising haul of deals exceeding $48.3 billion, including $11 billion in Algerian deals. This underscored the country’s position as a continental economic hub. The fair witnessed the signing of thousands of agreements and the expansion of partnerships between African institutions, enhancing economic integration and opening new horizons for manufacturing and trade within the continent.