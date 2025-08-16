Finance Ministry Opens Applications For 70 Senior Positions

The Finance Ministry has launched a selection process to hire 70 executives for senior positions across its central administration and external services, aiming to enhance its leadership competencies.

This step comes within the framework of a new strategy aimed at attracting national talent and providing greater transparency in recruitment mechanisms.

As part of its strategy to leverage national competencies and enhance the leadership and administrative capabilities of its structures, the Ministry of Finance has launched a recruitment for senior positions within its central administration and external services.

According to a ministry announcement, checked out by Echorouk, the process includes 20 senior positions at the central administration and 50 other positions across the sector’s external departments.

The Ministry requires that candidates hold a university graduation in finance, accounting, management, or related specialities, with at least seven years of professional experience, particularly in administrative and managerial positions, and be at least 35 years old. They must demonstrate accuracy, a sense of initiative, leadership skills, and the ability to work as a team. It also emphasises the need for full readiness, given the high demands of these positions, particularly concerning rapid response and daily attendance.

The application file should include a motivation letter, a detailed CV, and copies of academic and training certificates in a single PDF file, along with any other supporting documents. The application form is available on the Ministry’s website. Applications should be submitted exclusively via email to mfmail@mf.gov.dz by September 4, 2025. The subject line should be “Application for Candidacy – Senior Positions – Central Administration and External Services of the Ministry of Finance.” Incomplete applications or those submitted after the deadline will be rejected.

The Ministry of Finance explained that a specialised committee will review applications according to objective criteria related to competence, experience, and the suitability of the career path to the sector’s requirements. It noted that only candidates who are initially selected will be contacted to follow up on the remaining stages of the recruitment process.

This initiative comes within the context of the Ministry’s commitment to adopting modern management and recruitment mechanisms, based on the search for competencies capable of contributing to the implementation of the economic and financial reforms the state is betting on. This gives these positions a strategic dimension that goes beyond mere administrative positions.

By opening the door to wide-ranging nominations, the Ministry also seeks to promote transparency and equal opportunity by adopting clear and objective selection criteria. This will enhance trust in institutions and provide national talent with the opportunity to showcase their capabilities and assume leadership positions within the financial sector.