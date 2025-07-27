First 100 “Made in Algeria” Products on An International Website

In a new step to support national products and enable them to access foreign markets, former Trade Minister, Said Djellab, announced that a preliminary list of 100 Algerian products bearing the “Made in Algeria” label will soon be listed on the international platform “SAF International Product DZ,” dedicated to promoting Algerian products globally.

In this context, former Minister of Trade, Said Djellab, revealed in a post on his official LinkedIn account, in his capacity as supervisor of the initiative, that this process “represents the first international window for Algerian products in the fields of agriculture, crafts, food industries, hygiene products, clothing, and household appliances,” noting that the selection process was based on quality and adherence to international standards.

The international trade expert explained that the team is racing against time to complete the selection process for final products, in coordination with the Algerian companies included on the website. He called on the remaining economic operators who had not yet joined the project to expedite the registration of their products, taking advantage of this promotional opportunity.

In another surprise, Djellab announced the launch of a smart platform project currently under preparation. This platform, based on artificial intelligence technologies, will be specifically designed to support Algerian exporters and provide practical solutions that facilitate targeting and accessing foreign markets.

The website is expected to be officially launched in mid-September 2025, at a ceremony whose details will be announced later.

The team supervising the process told Echorouk that “contacts and consultations are currently underway with several Algerian companies to list their products on the website. The initial goal is to include 100 products that meet international quality standards, production stages, and other criteria.

According to the same source, strict specifications have been adopted for accepting a product onto the website. It must comply with all required international standards and criteria. This will subsequently allow customers abroad to easily access product details, thus creating export opportunities and promoting Algerian products.

According to details provided to Echorouk, the initiative’s supervisors have engaged in consultations and communications with national stakeholders in logistics, air, sea, and land transport, to export the products that will be included on the list. They are also promoting the website, particularly in Europe and North America, relying primarily on executives and activists from the Algerian diaspora.

This initiative is overseen by the SAF International Product DZ, an innovative digital interface that aims to promote products manufactured and produced in Algeria worldwide. This vision is built on three pillars: knowledge, action, and loyalty. This approach relies on a comprehensive approach that combines technical expertise with a thorough understanding of the requirements of international markets.

The platform consists of an Algerian team working to support national companies in their export projects by providing up-to-date information on foreign markets, monitoring the latest trade trends, and proposing realistic solutions based on artificial intelligence to support export decisions.

Thanks to this integrated system, SAF International Product DZ provides professional consulting services to exporters, including formulating market entry strategies, selecting internationally marketable products, and adapting them to global standards. It also aims to strengthen the loyalty of trading partners by building long-term relationships based on trust and competence.

The platform also aspires to become the first smart reference in Algeria for digitally promoting national products, while working to attract more institutions that believe in the ability of products “Made in Algeria” to compete internationally.