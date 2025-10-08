-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
English

Foiling attempts to smuggle 7 quintals of cannabis and 2 kg of cocaine

Echorouk Online / English    Version: Med.B
  • 20
  • 0
Foiling attempts to smuggle 7 quintals of cannabis and 2 kg of cocaine

The Ministry of National Defense announced the foiling of attempts to smuggle 7 quintals of cannabis and 2 kilograms of cocaine across the Moroccan border.

According to the army’s operational report for the period from October 1 to October 7, 2025, 53 drug traffickers were arrested and attempts to smuggle 7 quintals and 86 kilograms of processed cannabis across the border with Morocco were foiled, in addition to seizing 2 kilograms of cocaine and 232,600 hallucinogenic tablets.

In the field of counter-terrorism, the terrorist named Talbi Mohamed, known as “Khoubeib”, surrendered to the military authorities in Bordj Badji Mokhtar in the Sixth Military Region, in possession of a semi-automatic repeating rifle, a quantity of ammunition, and other items.

Army detachments in Tamanrasset, Bordj Badji Mokhtar, Djanet, In Guezzam, and Illizi also arrested 209 individuals and seized 34 vehicles, 96 power generators, 63 jackhammers, in addition to quantities of raw gold mixture, stones, and equipment used in illegal gold prospecting operations.

On the other hand, 19 other individuals were arrested and a Kalashnikov submachine gun, an automatic pistol, a semi-automatic rifle, and 19 hunting rifles were seized, in addition to 18,525 liters of fuel, 80 quintals of tobacco, and 5 tons of foodstuffs intended for smuggling and speculation, during separate operations.

In another context, coast guards foiled illegal immigration attempts off the national coasts and rescued 102 individuals who were on board traditional boats, while 334 illegal immigrants of different nationalities were arrested across the territory.

Related Articles
The Old Treachery: A New Book on Historical Betrayals in Morocco

The Old Treachery: A New Book on Historical Betrayals in Morocco

Algeria bolsters its position as an energy hub between Europe and Africa

Algeria bolsters its position as an energy hub between Europe and Africa

Consultative meeting to assess reality of exports and shore up competitiveness of Algerian products

Consultative meeting to assess reality of exports and shore up competitiveness of Algerian products

Global Sumud Flotilla: Algerians Arrive in Jordan, Will Return on Thursday

Global Sumud Flotilla: Algerians Arrive in Jordan, Will Return on Thursday

High-Level Mutual Visits Scheduled Between Algeria and Egypt

High-Level Mutual Visits Scheduled Between Algeria and Egypt

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read