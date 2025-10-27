France Ignores Sinister Zemmour’s Repeated Attacks On The Algerian Community

The sinister Eric Zemmour, leader of the far-right French “Reconquest” party, exploited the arrest of a suspect in the theft of jewelry from the French Louvre Museum to justify his hateful racist discourse against Algeria and immigrants of Muslim backgrounds, in the face of complete silence from the “French Audiovisual and Digital Communication Regulatory Authority,” which is supposed to intervene to stop the racist slide of this sinister political figure.

Zemmour, a French politician from a family that lived in Algeria during the French occupation before fleeing during independence, said that “immigration is stealing the jewels of the French crown,” commenting on leaks from French security sources that claimed the two individuals arrested on suspicion of involvement in the theft at the Louvre Museum about a week ago were of Algerian and Malian origin.

The right-wing politician claimed in an interview with the French public channel “France 3” on Sunday evening that Algerian immigrants “steal, kill, deal drugs, and harass women in subways,” and he likened these incidents to acts usually committed by an occupying army in any country, statements that Zemmour habitually repeats.

Zemmour’s statements came after the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on Saturday the arrest of two suspects in the case of jewelry theft from the Louvre Museum a week ago. French media indicated that one of the accused was arrested at Charles de Gaulle Airport while preparing to travel to Algeria, while the second suspect was arrested while preparing to travel to Mali.

In a tweet, Zemmour wrote on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter) commenting on the suspicion of an accused of Algerian origin in the theft of the French museum: “Here is Algeria entering the scene in the theft of the Louvre Museum! Immigration is stealing the jewels of the French crown, and in short, it is stealing our civilization. It is daily jihad,” as he put it.

The French politician could not control his racist tendencies and went on to accuse immigrants of Muslim backgrounds of being behind the deviations suffered by French society, saying that “the existential problem that is killing in the French streets today is not Russian soldiers, but rather the great invasion of Muslims who have swept our country, and who come from immigration whose source is Islamic countries, they are the ones who kill and steal.”

So far, no stance has been issued by the “French Audiovisual and Digital Communication Regulatory Authority” to put Zemmour in his place, based on French laws, as the leader of the far-right “Reconquest” party is accustomed to such racist statements that affect a sensitivity considered part of the French social fabric, namely Algerians who work and reside on French soil and contribute to wealth creation, like other French people of French origin.

At the beginning of this year, the “French Audiovisual and Digital Communication Regulatory Authority” issued a warning to the French channel “RTL” following statements made by the journalist and historian, Jean-Michel Abati, in which he accused the French occupation army of committing massacres against Algerians, far exceeding those committed by the Nazi German army in World War II in the French region of “Oradour-sur-Glane,” which reveals the double standards policy pursued by this authority, which is supposed to take what is necessary to stop the sinister Eric Zemmour from his wanton aggressive statements and positions towards Algerian and Muslim immigrants in general.