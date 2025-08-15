French Academics and Activists Stand Up Against Racism

French citizens, researchers, and civil society activists signed, on Friday, August 8, an open letter calling for an investigation into the hateful and racist statements made by former French Minister Noëlle Lenoir against Algerian citizens residing in France, during a program on the TV channel CNews.

In this open letter, signed by several prominent figures and published on Wednesday in the French newspaper l’Humanité, the signatories appeal to the rights defender, the head of the Audiovisual and Digital Media Regulatory Authority (ARCOM), and the Paris Public Prosecutor.

In their letter, the signatories expressed their condemnation, stressing that “By equating all Algerian nationals with dangerous individuals, these remarks constitute a collective stigmatisation. They are part of hate speech based on national origin, undermining the dignity and equality of millions of people, in a context where racial discrimination persists in France”.

The signatories also believe that “Audiovisual media, under the control of ARCOM, are required not to broadcast content that incites hatred or violence. Sanctions can range from fines to suspension of broadcasting”.

The signatories added: As the Defender of Rights, President of ARCOM, and Public Prosecutor of Paris, you have the power to initiate proceedings on your initiative in this type of situation. We know that your institution has already been contacted by various associations, elected officials, and/or citizens.

They continued: “We solemnly call on you to take up the matter and investigate this file at your level, within the framework of your respective prerogatives”.

The signatories also called for increased vigilance from political leaders and the media to avoid the trivialization of such remarks, which are contrary to republican values.

It’s worth noting that Noëlle Lenoir, former Minister of European Affairs from 2002 to 2004, had accused “millions of Algerians” in France of being potential criminals “capable of posing major risks, who can pull out a knife in a train station, or drive into a crowd”, without the presenter of the program intervening to warn her of the danger of such remarks on the French society.