French Crimes in Algeria Will Not Be Subject to Statute of Limitations

The National Organisation of Mujahideen and the National Organisation of the Children of Martyrs commended the attention the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, gives to the issue of history and national memory, calling on national forces to rally around state institutions to achieve further gains, under the auspices of a strong and victorious Algeria.

In a joint statement issued at the conclusion of a meeting on Saturday between the National Secretariat of the Mujahideen Organization and the National Organization of the Children of Martyrs, in anticipation of the 71st anniversary of the outbreak of the victorious Liberation Revolution, the two parties reiterated their support for the President Tebboune’s program, while commending the importance and attention he attaches to the issue of national history and memory, considering them “one of the elements upon which national identity rests.”

The two organisations also highlighted the importance of preserving national memory to “strengthen national cohesion and the unity of the internal front, to confront malicious propaganda and vile conspiracies targeting Algeria’s security and stability.”

In this regard, they called on all national forces to “exercise vigilance and rally around state institutions, to fortify the homeland, strengthen its foundations, and achieve further gains, under a strong, sovereign, and victorious Algeria, enjoying the virtues of independence and the fruits of development.”

In this context, the two organisations emphasised the shared responsibility to preserve national history and protect it from distortion, falsification, and misrepresentation.

In a related context, the two parties reiterated their “full support for Algeria’s sovereign positions in the face of repeated French provocations,” praising Algeria’s “strong and clear” official responses.

It also reiterated its position, calling on France to “recognise and apologise for its heinous crimes against the Algerian people, which will not be subject to statute of limitations,” while affirming its support for the National Initiative to Criminalise Colonialism.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed several domestic issues. The two organisations expressed their conviction that “the future of a strong Algeria is based on its own capabilities and financial independence, in accordance with the principles established by the November 1st Declaration.”

The statement mentioned the Intra-African Trade Fair, which was held in Algeria in its fourth edition a few days ago, praising the “great success” achieved by this continental event.

The National Organisation of Mujahideen (freedom fighters) and the National Organisation of the Children of Martyrs commended “the honourable stance of Algeria, its leadership and people, in supporting the just Palestinian cause,” expressing “its unwavering support for the right of the Sahrawi people to armed struggle for freedom and independence.”