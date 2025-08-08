French Far-Right MP Asks Algeria to Apologise to the Harkis

A French MP posed a bizarre question that crossed red lines and veered into deviation, appearing to demand that the Algerian authorities apologise to the “harkis,” who betrayed the liberation revolution since they fought against their families and friends during the war for independence.

This strange question was posed by MP Michèle Martinez of the far-right National Rally party, dated August 5, 2025. This move constitutes a crossing of red lines and an attempt to rewrite history to serve the agenda of the French far right.

The question submitted by Martinez was loaded with direct accusations against Algeria, claiming that the Harkis, more than sixty years later, continue to be subjected to “insults” and “intimidation campaigns,” both on French soil and online, simply because they, or their fathers or grandfathers, chose to fight under the French flag in what was then known as the three Algerian provinces.

The far-right MP claimed that, after independence, these people were subjected to what she called “massacres,” which she claimed were a “flagrant violation” of the Evian Accords, and which forced many of them to flee to France, where they faced, according to her, “inadequate” reception conditions. The questioner went on to accuse the Algerian authorities of not offering even a simple apology to the Harkis. What’s worse, she claimed, is that Algerian “agents” continue to “fuel hatred” against them, even on French soil.

The far-right MP also launched an attack on her country’s diplomacy, saying that the French Foreign Ministry continues to pursue a policy of “appeasement” with Algeria despite what she described as “provocations.” She accused the Algerian authorities of “deliberately promoting hatred toward France” on both Algerian and French soil.

Martinez asked the Foreign Minister to reveal the extent to which this policy is effective in “protecting” the Harkis from “intimidation campaigns” allegedly orchestrated by Algeria and carried out through its “agents” in France. She also asked him about the Algerian authorities’ response when the issue is raised, or the reasons for ignoring it if it is not raised in bilateral talks, considering that the problem affects “the honour and security of French citizens.”