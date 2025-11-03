The French Interior Minister, Laurent Nuñez, sent a clear message to the political class in his country, warning against adopting an “arm-twisting” approach and “violent methods” in dealing with Algeria, because it is not effective.

In an interview with the French newspaper “le parisien” on Saturday, Nuñez confirmed that the hardline approach adopted by some French politicians in recent months has not achieved any results, admitting that it has, on the contrary, led to a complete break of communication channels between the two countries, at a time when France needs close cooperation with Algeria, especially in the files of immigration, security, and counter-terrorism, as he put it.

Nuñez’s statements came days after his country’s parliament approved a non-binding text, submitted by the far-right “National Rally”, calling for the annulment of the 1968 Algerian-French agreement, which grants privileges to Algerian immigrants, which political parties in Paris reject.

The minister said, “Those who convince the French that arm-twisting and harsh methods are the only solution, and the only way out, are mistaken. This is not effective in any field,” expressing his regret for the circumstances in which this vote took place in parliament, adding that “the proof of the ineffectiveness of this approach is the complete قطع of communication with Algeria today.”

These developments confirm that Algeria has once again managed to impose respect for its diplomatic approach based on parity and rejection of pressure, after proving that provocative policies only lead to a dead end.

The clear retreat in the French Interior Minister’s discourse reflects Paris’s realization of a fixed truth, which is that cooperation with Algeria is not built on dictates, but on equal dialogue and respect for sovereignty.

Algeria, through its steadfastness and clear positions, has shown that maintaining its red lines is not a tactical option, but a constant approach, which today pushes the French side to review its methods and seek to rebuild bridges in a more rational and balanced way that serves the interests of both parties.

It is worth noting that Nuñez has been emphasizing, since joining the government on October 12, the necessity of resuming dialogue with Algeria, highlighting the need for security cooperation between the two countries in combating terrorism, organized crime, and irregular migration.

He stated during his hosting on the “Political Questions” program on French radio “France Inter”: “I am the Minister of Interior, and my mission is related to the security of citizens,” adding: “The current tension with Algeria has led to a break of relations and security exchanges with it, and this constitutes a major problem for the Minister of Interior. Therefore, dialogue with Algeria must be resumed.”

Laurent Nuñez is considered a technocrat with a security background, as he worked as a police official in Paris and Director General of French Internal Security, unlike Bruno Retailleau, who was a political figure charged with right-wing ideology and obsessed with hostility towards Algeria.