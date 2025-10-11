From New York: “Algeria reaffirms its commitment to supporting the Sahrawi people’s legitimate right to self-determination”

The Algerian parliamentary delegation, today, Saturday, October 11, during its participation in the Fourth Committee of the United Nations General Assembly, responsible for Special Political and Decolonization issues, reiterated Algeria’s principled and firm stance supporting the Sahrawi people’s legitimate right to self-determination.

According to a statement from the Council, the Algerian delegation affirmed that the Moroccan occupation, which followed the Spanish colonization, resulted in grave and systematic human rights violations, including forced demographic change, arbitrary arrests, forced displacement, and the plundering of natural resources, amidst alarming international silence and complicity.

It also stressed that the United Nations’ continued adoption of a double standard policy harms its credibility and encourages rogue states to impose a fait accompli by force.

It called for expanding the MINURSO mission’s mandate to include monitoring human rights conditions in the occupied territories of Western Sahara. It also expressed Algeria’s full support for the efforts of the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Mr. Staffan de Mistura, and for the work of the United Nations in the decolonization process.

The Algerian delegation also affirmed that even though Algeria is not a party to this regional conflict, it is present due to its historical commitment to the principle of supporting peoples’ rights to self-determination, just as it previously supported the causes of South Africa, Namibia, and Palestine.

The Algerian delegation also reminded that the Sahrawi people have an inalienable right to self-determination, a legal and moral right enshrined in United Nations charters, particularly Resolution 1514, and the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice.

While emphasizing that the United Nations now faces a historical responsibility to do justice to the Sahrawi people by organizing a self-determination referendum and conducting direct negotiations between Morocco and the Polisario Front without intermediaries.

The Algerian delegation participating in the committee’s work consisted of the following deputies: Mr. Mohamed Ouakli, Mr. Hani Mohamed, Mr. Nasr Eddine Salhi, and Mr. Ahmed Ben Aissa.