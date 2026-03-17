The End of the Western-Made Middle East

I. A Revealing Moment

Not all great historical shifts are forged on battlefields. More often, history moves in the silence of documents and decisions than beneath the thunder of artillery. There are rare moments when the world stands at a crossroads and the limits of power are exposed — power that believed itself capable of reshaping political geography without end.

The war that broke out against Iran on February 28, 2026 is one of those defining moments. The military escalation that has shaken the Middle East since that date is not merely another armed confrontation in a perennially troubled region. It has laid bare, with unusual clarity, the limits of the geopolitical order that has governed the Middle East since the opening of the twentieth century.

The strikes were launched the day after Oman’s Foreign Minister — the mediator in advanced nuclear negotiations — announced that “peace was within reach.” This temporal paradox — a diplomatic promise in the evening and missiles at dawn — is not a random accident. It encapsulates, with striking precision, an imperial logic that has recurred across a full century, ever since two European diplomats drew the map of the modern Middle East on a table in London in 1916.

II. 1916: When the Middle East Was Drawn on the Table of Empires

In the midst of the First World War, as the Ottoman Empire crumbled under the weight of converging armies, the European powers began planning the shape of the region after its collapse. In this context, Britain and France reached a secret agreement in May 1916, later known as the Sykes-Picot Agreement, named after British diplomat Sir Mark Sykes and his French counterpart François Georges-Picot.

Documents from The National Archives in London — notably file FO 371/2777 — reveal that the agreement was not a vague diplomatic framework but a detailed map defining zones of influence and administration across the Arab Levant following the Ottoman collapse. The document signed on May 9, 1916 divided the region into French and British spheres while creating nominally independent Arab entities that remained in practice under European tutelage.

The agreement stated:

“That France and Great Britain are prepared to recognize and protect an independent Arab State or a Confederation of Arab States in the areas (A) and (B) marked on the annexed map, under the suzerainty of an Arab chief.”

— The Sykes-Picot Agreement, May 9, 1916 — Primary source: FO 371/2777, The National Archives, London; and The Avalon Project, Yale Law School

Yet the very same text simultaneously entrenched direct European spheres of control: Syria and Lebanon were assigned to French influence; Iraq and Palestine fell within the British domain. The Arab world learned of this arrangement only after the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917, when the Soviet government published the secret diplomatic archives of the Tsarist Empire — triggering a wave of outrage across the region.

American historian David Fromkin captured the long-term consequence of this inheritance in his landmark 1989 study:

“The European powers at that time believed they could change Moslem Asia in the very fundamentals of its political existence, and in their attempt to do so introduced an artificial state system into the Middle East that has made it into a region of countries that have not become nations even today.”

— David Fromkin — A Peace to End All Peace, Henry Holt, New York, 1989

“Countries that have not become nations” — this is not a judgment on the civilization of the Middle East. It is a precise description of a structural outcome: when borders are drawn to serve external powers rather than to reflect internal social cohesion, the state is born fragile from its very first day, carrying a deferred conflict embedded in its foundations.

III. Contradictory Promises — A Pattern That Has Not Changed

Between 1915 and 1916, an exchange of letters took place between Sharif Hussein bin Ali of Mecca and Sir Henry McMahon, the British High Commissioner in Egypt. Arab leadership understood from this correspondence that Britain was prepared to support the establishment of an independent Arab state in exchange for an Arab revolt against Ottoman rule.

At the same time, the Sykes-Picot arrangements were being drafted in secret. Then 1917 added a further layer of complexity when Foreign Secretary Arthur James Balfour issued his famous declaration pledging British support for “the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people.”

This architecture of contradictory promises — Arab independence in the Cairo correspondence, colonial partition in the London documents, a national home in the Whitehall declaration — was being orchestrated simultaneously toward irreconcilable ends. The lesson imposed by the events of February 2026 is that this pattern has not been broken: when Oman’s Foreign Minister announced on the evening of February 27 that nuclear negotiations had reached a genuine breakthrough, the missiles were launched at dawn. The distance between a diplomatic promise and a military act has not changed in a hundred years.

British historian James Barr, drawing on years of research in both British and French diplomatic archives — including the Archives diplomatiques de Nantes — identified the core of what that system produced:

“What makes this venomous rivalry between Britain and France so important is that it fuelled today’s Arab-Israeli conflict.”

— James Barr — A Line in the Sand, W.W. Norton, New York, 2012, p. 4

IV. Lawrence — A Witness From Inside the Empire

Not all British officials were blind to the contradictions taking shape in that historical moment. T.E. Lawrence — Lawrence of Arabia — acknowledged the essence of what was occurring in the suppressed introductory chapter of his memoir Seven Pillars of Wisdom, which was not published in full until 1939, after his death:

“I risked the fraud, on my conviction that Arab help was necessary to our cheap and speedy victory in the East, and that better we win and break our word than lose.”

— T.E. Lawrence — Seven Pillars of Wisdom, suppressed introductory chapter (written 1926, published 1939)

Then, in the same suppressed text, he describes the moment he became a participant in the deception rather than merely a witness to it:

“The Cabinet raised the Arabs to fight for us by definite promises of self-government afterwards. Arabs believe in persons, not in institutions. They saw in me a free agent of the British Government, and demanded from me an endorsement of its written promises. So I had to join the conspiracy.”

— T.E. Lawrence — Seven Pillars of Wisdom, suppressed introductory chapter (written 1926, published 1939)

“So I had to join the conspiracy.” This sentence describes a moral structure that remains alive today: the moment when an intermediary finds himself compelled to endorse what he knows to be false, because the institution he represents has no other tool available in that moment. When the strikes were launched the day after the Muscat diplomatic breakthrough was announced, the same structure recurred — separated by a century.

V. The Mandate System — Fixing the New Map

After the First World War, the Sykes-Picot arrangements were formally institutionalized through the League of Nations mandate system at the San Remo Conference of 1920. Syria and Lebanon came under French mandate; Iraq, Palestine and Transjordan fell under British mandate.

Documents from the Archives diplomatiques de Nantes reveal that these arrangements were not merely a temporary legal framework but a comprehensive governance system encompassing territorial administration, border demarcation, and the construction of state institutions under colonial supervision. Iran — which had not been part of the Ottoman Empire and whose borders were not drawn at San Remo — nonetheless found itself encircled: a British-controlled Iraq to the west, British influence over Afghanistan to the east, and Western oil interests gripping its south. This historical encirclement is an integral part of the Iranian strategic memory that shapes its responses to this day.

VI. The Illusion of the American Century

With the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the world entered what American strategic analyst Charles Krauthammer called “the unipolar moment” — near-absolute American dominance with no real rival and no external constraint. This moment generated a dangerous strategic illusion: that technological military superiority was sufficient to re-engineer states and societies.

The 1991 Gulf War appeared to validate this illusion — 100 hours on the ground and a state collapsed. What followed systematically dismantled it: 20 years in Afghanistan and an estimated $2.3 trillion in expenditure according to US Congressional estimates, only for the Taliban to return in two weeks. More than $1.5 trillion in Iraq according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), with US forces withdrawing without achieving their principal stated objectives. A Syrian conflict that exhausted all major powers simultaneously.

Military historian Andrew Bacevich, himself a former US Army officer who lost his son in Iraq, distilled the lesson of these decades:

“After more than three decades of trying, it’s pretty clear that the application of military power is unlikely to provide a solution.”

— Andrew Bacevich — Notre Dame Magazine, 2016; summarizing the thesis developed in America’s War for the Greater Middle East, Random House, 2016

What March 2026 adds to this conclusion is the hardest test yet: more than 15,000 targets struck according to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s public statements; the Strait of Hormuz near-blockaded on day 17; and no ceasefire in sight.

VII. February 28, 2026 — The War: Facts and Figures

On February 28, 2026, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica citing official US military sources, the United States and Israel launched approximately 900 strikes in 12 hours targeting Iranian air defense systems, nuclear infrastructure, and command facilities. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was assassinated in the opening hours. On March 8, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was elected as the new Supreme Leader — the Islamic Republic had not collapsed.

Iran retaliated within hours. US Central Command (CENTCOM), the Israeli military, and Gulf defense agencies documented repeated waves of ballistic missiles and drones. The UAE Ministry of Defense alone reported intercepting nine ballistic missiles and 33 drones in a single day. CENTCOM publicly confirmed the destruction of 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels near the Strait of Hormuz.

Documented figures from Western and independent international sources as of March 16, 2026:

War Statistics — Western and Independent Sources — March 16, 2026

▪ ~900 airstrikes in 12 hours on Feb. 28 — Encyclopaedia Britannica, official US military sources

▪ 5,000+ targets struck by the US in Iran — CENTCOM official statement (NPR, March 11, 2026)

▪ 15,000+ military targets struck in total — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (NPR, March 10, 2026)

▪ 1,270–1,332 killed in Iran — NPR, March 10, 2026

▪ 4,300 killed in the first 10 days: 3,900 military, 390 civilian — Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, Washington DC (March 9, 2026)

▪ At least 18 attacks on health facilities, including 6 hospitals evacuated — World Health Organization (WHO)

▪ 773 killed, 1,933 injured in Lebanon — NPR/OPB, March 13, 2026

▪ 15 killed, 3,369 injured in Israel — Israeli authorities (Times of Israel, March 13, 2026)

▪ 13 US service members killed, 7 by hostile fire — CENTCOM (NPR/OPB, March 13, 2026)

▪ 16+ killed in Gulf states — Official Gulf state media (NPR/OPB, March 13, 2026)

▪ 830,000 displaced in Lebanon — Lebanon’s Disaster Management Office (NPR/OPB, March 13, 2026)

▪ 56% of Americans oppose the strikes — NPR/PBS/Marist poll (March 2026); 53% per Quinnipiac University

On March 15, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told CBS News in unambiguous terms:

“We never asked for a ceasefire, and we have never asked even for negotiation. We are ready to defend ourselves as long as it takes. And this is what we have done so far, and we continue to do that until President Trump comes to the point that this is an illegal war with no victory.”

— Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Foreign Minister — CBS News, Face the Nation, March 15, 2026

VIII. The Global Energy Shock

Approximately 20% of the world’s seaborne oil trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz. With Iran’s near-blockade of the waterway, energy flows were severely disrupted, sending shockwaves through global markets.

According to data from Western energy and financial sources:

▪ Middle Eastern oil exports fell from 25.1 million barrels/day to 9.7 million barrels/day

▪ Between 7.4 and 8.2 million barrels/day removed from the global market — CNN, March 16, 2026

▪ Brent crude surged to $119.50/barrel before retreating to approximately $102

▪ The International Energy Agency (IEA) announced the largest emergency reserve release in its history: 400 million barrels — Al Jazeera, March 11, 2026

IX. The Iranians — Caught Between Two Fires

There is a moral dimension without which geopolitical analysis loses its human substance. In January 2026, millions of Iranians were demonstrating against a regime that had spent decades tightening its grip. Western media and human rights organizations reported thousands of protesters killed — President Trump stated in his 2026 State of the Union Address that more than 30,000 demonstrators had been killed; the UN Special Rapporteur on Iran issued a statement confirming mass killings and sweeping arrests of protesters.

The February strikes then generated a psychologically complex equation: the citizen who despised his regime yesterday found himself refusing the foreign bomb falling on his home today. Not out of love for the government — but because national dignity does not divide. No one wishes to be liberated by a foreign missile. Multiple Western reports documented this internal contradiction: while some Iranians celebrated Khamenei’s death hoping it would end the regime, other families were burying their sons and daughters killed by the bombardment.

This tragic ambivalence — hatred of the regime and rejection of the foreign bomb simultaneously — was predictable to anyone who has studied the history of national resistances. It was disregarded by decision-makers once again.

X. The Crisis of Legitimacy — What Erodes and Cannot Be Restored

From Sykes-Picot in 1916 to the Gaza war and then the Iran war in 2026, a single historical thread runs through it all: the attempt by external powers to draw the maps of security and sovereignty in the Middle East. What the recent events reveal is that this attempt now faces limits it did not face in 1916.

Italian philosopher Antonio Gramsci analyzed the phenomenon of hegemony in his Prison Notebooks with a precision that reaches beyond its original context:

“The supremacy of a social group manifests itself in two ways, as ‘domination’ and as ‘intellectual and moral leadership.’”

— Antonio Gramsci — Selections from the Prison Notebooks, ed. Hoare and Nowell Smith, International Publishers, New York, 1971, p. 57

Western hegemony has never rested on material power alone. It has depended equally on the capacity to make the existing international order appear natural, legitimate, and inevitable — even in the eyes of those who suffer under it. It is this second dimension that has been steadily eroding.

Launching strikes the day after Oman’s mediator announced that peace was within reach is the single most damaging act to American diplomatic legitimacy since the 2003 invasion of Iraq. This is precisely why Washington’s historic allies refused to participate: British Prime Minister Starmer declared he did not “believe in regime change from the skies”; the German government spokesperson stated the war “has nothing to do with NATO”; EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas confirmed the strait was “outside NATO’s area of action.” This fracture among allies — sharper than anything seen during the Iraq crisis of 2003 — is, in Gramsci’s analytical vocabulary, a rupture in the “intellectual and moral leadership” of the international order.

XI. A World Without a Center — And the Question of Arab Agency

Richard Haass, former President of the Council on Foreign Relations, identified this structural shift in his 2017 book A World in Disarray, arguing that the international order faces structural pressures unprecedented since its founding. The realities of March 2026 exceed his diagnosis by a margin he could not have anticipated.

What is taking shape before us is not a single-blow collapse of Western dominance — American bases remain in the region, the dollar remains the currency of oil. What is collapsing is something deeper and slower: the tacit consensus that this order is legitimate, natural, and deserved. A war designed to transform the Middle East has simultaneously exposed the limits of the instrument used to transform it.

One hundred and ten years have passed since the Sykes-Picot agreement. In every major crisis of this century, the same question has recurred in different forms: who draws the maps? And who is absent from the table when they are drawn?

Future historians may record that the real turning point was not when a great war broke out, but when the greatest military power in history discovered that war itself could no longer reshape the Middle East as it had a century before. What was absent in 1916 remains absent in 2026: an independent Arab actor, present in the room when maps are drawn, not merely informed of their contours after the fact. Multipolarity does not automatically produce justice — it produces a vacuum that is filled by those who step forward. The defining question of this era is not: who will defeat the old order? It is: who will build the new one?

References and Sources

• The Sykes-Picot Agreement, May 9, 1916 — FO 371/2777, The National Archives, London; The Avalon Project, Yale Law School

• Archives diplomatiques de Nantes — Levant and San Remo dossiers (French diplomatic archives)

• David Fromkin — A Peace to End All Peace: The Fall of the Ottoman Empire and the Creation of the Modern Middle East, Henry Holt, New York, 1989

• James Barr — A Line in the Sand: Britain, France and the Struggle That Shaped the Middle East, W.W. Norton, New York, 2012

• T.E. Lawrence — Seven Pillars of Wisdom: A Triumph, suppressed introductory chapter (written 1926, published 1939)

• Andrew Bacevich — America’s War for the Greater Middle East: A Military History, Random House, New York, 2016

• Richard Haass — A World in Disarray: American Foreign Policy and the Crisis of the Old Order, Penguin Press, New York, 2017

• Antonio Gramsci — Selections from the Prison Notebooks, ed. Quintin Hoare and Geoffrey Nowell Smith, International Publishers, New York, 1971

• Encyclopaedia Britannica — 2026 Iran Conflict (accessed March 16, 2026)

• Wikipedia — 2026 Iran War (accessed March 16, 2026)

• Al Jazeera — Live coverage, Iran war, days 1–17, February–March 2026

• NPR / OPB — Iran war coverage and casualty/cost tracker, March 10–14, 2026

• Hengaw Organization for Human Rights (Washington, DC) — First ten days casualty report, March 9, 2026

• World Health Organization (WHO) — Health facility damage data, March 2026

• US Central Command (CENTCOM) — Official statements, February–March 2026

• International Energy Agency (IEA) — Emergency reserve release announcement, March 11, 2026

• CNN — Live oil market coverage, March 16, 2026

• House of Commons Library — CBP-10521: US-Israel strikes on Iran, February/March 2026

• Times of Israel — Israeli casualty figures, March 13, 2026

• Congressional Budget Office (CBO) — Iraq and Afghanistan war cost estimates