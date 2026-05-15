Italy Extends Defense Cooperation Agreement with Algeria Indefinitely

The Italian Council of Ministers approved a draft on Thursday evening to extend the defense cooperation agreement with Algeria indefinitely.

This decision underscores the strengthening ties between the two nations across various sectors, including security and strategic matters.

The approval followed a meeting of the Italian Council of Ministers, as stated by Palazzo Chigi, the government headquarters. The statement noted that this measure relates to the ratification and implementation of the joint declaration concerning the defense cooperation agreement originally signed in Rome in 2003, which was updated with a new document signed on July 23, 2025.

According to the same source, this new measure establishes a permanent legal framework for bilateral cooperation between the armed forces of both countries, especially in light of the evolving security and geopolitical landscape in the Mediterranean region.

Additionally, the agreement paves the way for developing technical and industrial collaborations in the defense sector, presenting economic and commercial opportunities, particularly in military industries and security technologies.

This development occurs as Algerian-Italian relations have rapidly expanded in recent years, covering energy, industry, security, and investment. Rome now regards Algeria as a key strategic partner in North Africa and the Mediterranean. Experts have noted that the energy partnership with Algeria goes beyond commercial interests, linking it to national security.

The bill is expected to be referred to the Italian Parliament to complete the final ratification procedures and enter into force, in accordance with the legislative system in place in this European country, which requires that draft laws adopted by the Council of Ministers be presented to the two chambers of Parliament before proceeding to the legal and executive stages.