-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
English

Fruit Attraction Fair: 17 Algerian Exporters Showcase DZ Fruits and Vegetables in Madrid 

Imane Kimouche/English version: Dalila Henache 
  • 23
  • 0
Fruit Attraction Fair: 17 Algerian Exporters Showcase DZ Fruits and Vegetables in Madrid 
Seventeen Algerian companies and national exporters specializing in the production and marketing of fresh and dried fruits and vegetables are participating in the 17th edition of the International Fair of Fruits, Vegetables, and Modern Agricultural Technologies, “Fruit Attraction 2025” scheduled to be held in the Spanish capital, Madrid, from September 30 to October 2, 2025.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Export Promotion, a copy was checked out by Echorouk, this participation comes as part of the ministry’s efforts to introduce Algerian agricultural products to European and international markets and expand its global presence.
The Algerian pavilion includes seasonal fruits and agricultural products that meet the highest international quality standards.
The Fruit Attraction is one of the most important international trade fairs in the fruits and vegetables sector. This year, it will feature more than 1,800 exhibitors from 60 countries. The fair is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors, including major importers, food distributors, and representatives of major international distribution networks, providing an important platform for strengthening Algeria’s trade relations in the agricultural sector.
It takes place at the Feria de Madrid in the Spanish capital. This prestigious event is an annual meeting point, held in October, for professionals from across the sector’s value chain. Producers, distributors, retailers, and many other industry experts gather to discover the latest trends, innovations, and technologies.
Related Articles
Attaf renews call to enable Palestine to  secure full UN membership

Attaf renews call to enable Palestine to  secure full UN membership

Attaf discusses with Guterres the challenges facing the United Nations organization

Attaf discusses with Guterres the challenges facing the United Nations organization

Attaf discusses with his Sahrawi counterpart developments in the Western Sahara issue

Attaf discusses with his Sahrawi counterpart developments in the Western Sahara issue

COSOB Approves Relaxi’s DZD 400 million Bond Issuance

COSOB Approves Relaxi’s DZD 400 million Bond Issuance

World Bank: Algeria Curbs Food Inflation, North Africa Sees Relative Improvement

World Bank: Algeria Curbs Food Inflation, North Africa Sees Relative Improvement

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read