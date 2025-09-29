Fruit Attraction Fair: 17 Algerian Exporters Showcase DZ Fruits and Vegetables in Madrid 

Seventeen Algerian companies and national exporters specializing in the production and marketing of fresh and dried fruits and vegetables are participating in the 17th edition of the International Fair of Fruits, Vegetables, and Modern Agricultural Technologies, “Fruit Attraction 2025” scheduled to be held in the Spanish capital, Madrid, from September 30 to October 2, 2025.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Export Promotion, a copy was checked out by Echorouk, this participation comes as part of the ministry’s efforts to introduce Algerian agricultural products to European and international markets and expand its global presence.

The Algerian pavilion includes seasonal fruits and agricultural products that meet the highest international quality standards.

The Fruit Attraction is one of the most important international trade fairs in the fruits and vegetables sector. This year, it will feature more than 1,800 exhibitors from 60 countries. The fair is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors, including major importers, food distributors, and representatives of major international distribution networks, providing an important platform for strengthening Algeria’s trade relations in the agricultural sector.