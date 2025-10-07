Global Sumud Flotilla: Algerians Arrive in Jordan, Will Return on Thursday

The remaining Algerians participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla are currently in Jordan, after being released by the Zionist enemy, who kidnapped them near Gaza’s territorial waters. They are awaiting their return home on Thursday, according to Echorouk correspondent Mehdi Makhloufi.

The rest of the delegation participating in the flotilla was received by the Algerian ambassador to Jordan and transported to the embassy to arrange their accommodation until their return home.

The Maghreb Sumud Flotilla, a group dedicated to breaking the siege on Gaza, posted a statement on its Facebook page regarding the official crossing of all participants in the flotilla via the King Hussein Bridge border crossing, where Jordanian authorities received them between 8:00 and 10:00 a.m. Amman time.

The extradition process included participants from Algeria, Morocco, Kuwait, Libya, Jordan, Pakistan, Bahrain, Turkey, and the Sultanate of Oman.

On Monday, the organisers of the Maghreb Sumud Flotilla revealed the latest developments regarding the deportation of the remaining Algerian delegation participating in the initiative. The remaining detained Algerians were expected to be released, including Echorouk News journalist Mehdi Makhloufi, who participated in covering the departure of the Global Sumud Flotilla aboard the Amsterdam ship.

A statement published by the fleet’s management on its official Facebook account read: “The legal team supporting the Sumud Flotilla informs us that 170 participants of European nationalities will be deported to Greece today, leaving 167 participants in the fleet.”

“We expect that tomorrow, Tuesday, October 7, 2025, all fifteen (15) Tunisian citizens participating in the Sumud Flotilla will be deported, along with participants of other nationalities, including Algeria, Morocco, Kuwait, Libya, Jordan, Pakistan, Bahrain, Turkey, and the Sultanate of Oman, to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan via the King Hussein Bridge land crossing.”