Government Tightens Requirements for Accrediting Industrial Property Agents

The Minister of Industry, Sifi Ghrieb, signed a new decision, published in the Official Gazette, which amends and complements the provisions of the law dated May 12, 2009, specifying the procedures for granting accreditation to agents in the field of industrial property.

The new decision stipulates that the Minister in charge of Industrial Property shall grant the accreditation of an agent in this field for a renewable period of five years to any natural or legal person who meets specific conditions.

For natural persons, the requirements are that they be of Algerian nationality, subject to the principle of reciprocity; reside in Algeria and enjoy their civil rights; not have been convicted of crimes incompatible with the agents’ activity in the field of industrial property; and prove their professional residence in Algeria. They must also hold at least a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent in law or science and technology, with at least five years of professional experience in industrial property, or at least a master’s degree in industrial or intellectual property, accompanied by a three-month probationary period at the Algerian National Institute of Industrial Property.

As for legal parties, they must be subject to Algerian law, and their manager must meet the conditions, experience, or qualifications required of a natural person, except for proof of professional residency in Algeria.

The decision specified a list of documents that must be submitted to the relevant ministry in exchange for a receipt. For natural persons, these documents include a nationality certificate, a residence certificate, a copy of the national identity card, an extract of criminal record No. 3, a curriculum vitae, proof of professional residency, a signed pledge letter according to the attached form, a copy of the bachelor’s degree or equivalent, and certificates proving the required experience or academic qualifications, along with a training certificate. For legal entities, a copy of the company’s articles of association, a copy of the ownership or lease contract, a pledge letter signed by the manager, and the documents required from the natural person for the manager must be submitted, except for the proof of professional residency.

According to the decision, accreditation is granted by a decision of the Minister in charge of Industrial Property, following the application’s review within a period not exceeding 30 days from the date of receipt.

The decision, published in the Official Gazette on July 8, 2025, strengthens the legal framework governing the profession of industrial property agents and precisely defines the conditions of practice to ensure competence and professionalism in this field.