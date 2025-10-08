High-Level Mutual Visits Scheduled Between Algeria and Egypt

President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune received a phone call on Wednesday from his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, during which they exchanged “views on the situations in the two countries’ surroundings and their repercussions on the two brotherly peoples.”

According to a press release from the Algerian presidency, the two presidents also discussed “the profound bilateral relations, rooted in the national memory, and the celebrated struggle of the two peoples, two countries, and two leaderships for the sake of the Arab and Islamic nation.”

The two presidents also agreed to “hold the next meeting of the Algerian-Egyptian Joint High Committee as soon as possible and to schedule mutual visits at the highest levels, to consolidate the values of struggle and common interests.”

“The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, congratulated his brother, the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, on the occasion of electing the Egyptian professor, Khaled al Enany, as General Director of UNESCO. He congratulated this victory, which represents renewed recognition of Egypt, a venerable country with a culture spanning thousands of years,” the source added.

For his part, the official spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency stated that President al-Sissi “informed his Algerian counterpart of Egypt’s efforts to end the war in Gaza and begin implementing President Donald Trump’s plan.”