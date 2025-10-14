Holding of Meeting of Spanish-Algerian Joint Security Committee

Yesterday, Monday, in the Spanish capital, Madrid, a meeting of the Joint Committee for Monitoring the Security Agreement between Spain and Algeria was held.

According to a statement issued by the Spanish Ministry of Interior, the meeting was chaired on the Algerian side by Kamel Kaili, a representative of the Ministry of Interior and Transport, and Elena Garzón, Director General of International Relations and Foreigners.

According to the same source, the meeting discussed issues of common concern regarding cooperation in combating human trafficking, irregular migration, and cooperation in combating terrorism and organized crime.

It is worth noting that the security and anti-organized crime agreement between Spain and Algeria was signed in 2008, with the aim of shoring up bilateral cooperation in the field of security and combating terrorism and organized crime, for the benefit of both countries.