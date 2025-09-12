How is the Council of the Nation’s Chairman Elected?

Members of the Council of the Nation received an amended draft of the draft bylaws of the upper house of parliament, to enrich and discuss them before submission for a vote during the next parliamentary session.

This was in accordance with the instructions of the chairman of the council of the nation, Azouz Nasri, who emphasised the necessity of the new text entering into force with the start of the next session.

According to Echorouk sources, the new draft does not merely reshuffle the provisions prepared under former President Salah Goudjil. Rather, it reflects a different approach from the current leadership, introducing fundamental changes affecting the nature of the work of the upper house of parliament. These amendments include a review of the method of electing the second-in-command of the state, along with other amendments aimed at adapting the internal regulations to legislative and political developments.

The amended document includes additional provisions related to enhancing the effectiveness of parliamentary work, particularly regarding the participation of Council members in diplomatic missions abroad. In this regard, it emphasises the need to select members according to precise criteria that take into account experience and specialisation. This will enhance the Parliament’s diplomatic role, defend Algerian interests abroad, and convey Algeria’s voice of support for just causes in international forums.

Echorouk sources confirmed that the draft is currently being discussed and refined internally among members of the National Assembly before being referred to the Legal Affairs Committee, which will undertake redrafting in its final form. This process is expected to take approximately two weeks, with the document ready for presentation to council members for discussion and approval at the beginning of the next parliamentary session.

Returning to the most important proposals of the draft, it stipulates regulating the mechanisms for electing the chairman of the Council of the Nation, ensuring compliance with the constitutional deadlines stipulated in the second paragraph of Article 134, which stipulates the renewal of the presidency with each partial renewal of the body every three years.

This amendment aims to avoid a repeat of the vacuum experienced by the Council between 2019 and 2021, when the oldest member ran the office as acting president without elections, which caused internal tensions.

The amendments also stipulate the creation of a temporary office in the form of a nominations committee, composed of council members. This office will be responsible for collecting files, reviewing candidacy applications and appeals, and announcing the winner after the counting process if there is more than one candidate.

The amendments also require candidates for the presidency of the Council to personally submit a written letter expressing their desire and to submit a complete application to the temporary office, which will review their acceptance or rejection. Rejected candidates are granted the right to appeal.

This measure is one of the most significant developments, as it enshrines the principle of transparency and ensures clarity in the nomination process. These reforms also confirm that the functioning of the upper chamber cannot remain dependent on temporary solutions, but rather requires clear rules that protect the parliamentary institution from internal crises and ensure its regular functioning.

The recent meeting between Azouz Nasiri and parliamentary groups in the upper house of parliament addressed the issue of reviewing the National Assembly’s internal regulations. Nasiri stressed the need to adapt this text to the provisions of the new constitution, asserting that the amended version will be ratified and implemented at the start of the next session, as it is an essential tool for enhancing performance and strengthening the council’s position in the institutional and political arena.