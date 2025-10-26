Human Rights Vigil in Algiers Calling For the Prosecution of Zionist War Criminals

On Sunday, the Algerian Lawyers organised a solidarity vigil outside the Algiers Judicial Council’s building to defend the independence of the International Criminal Court, support the rights of Palestinian civilian victims of genocide, and hold Zionist war criminals accountable.

This stand comes in response to and solidarity with the call of the “Hague Initiative for Law and Justice” to all human rights activists and lawyers around the world to participate in a global movement for international justice, in support of the independence of the International Criminal Court, and in defense of the rights of victims of the genocide committed by the Zionist occupation in the Gaza Strip.

On this occasion, Palestinian lawyer Wassim Al-Shanti, who travelled from his country specifically to participate in the vigil, emphasised that this vigil comes “in support of the International Criminal Court and its independence, in light of the pressures it is subjected to by supporters of the genocide committed in the Gaza Strip.”

The speaker added that the stand “reaffirms the importance of bringing Zionist war criminals to justice for the genocide and displacement they have committed in the Gaza Strip over the past two years.”

In this context, he expressed his gratitude to Algeria, its president, government, and people, for its “continuous and ongoing efforts to defend the Palestinian cause in various international forums, especially the UN Security Council, and for conveying the suffering and voice of the Palestinian people.” He also highlighted the role of the Algerian Lawyers Organisation in prosecuting Zionist war criminals through the reports it submitted to the International Criminal Court.

For his part, Allag Kamel, Secretary of the Algerian Lawyers Organisation, emphasised that this protest is an expression of full solidarity with the Palestinian people and support for the International Criminal Court in holding Zionist war criminals accountable. He added that “Algeria has always been a pioneer in defending the Palestinian cause.”

It’s worth noting that the lawyers participating in the protest will later sign a petition that will be submitted to the International Criminal Court (ICC), demanding that it expedite the investigation into Israeli crimes committed in Gaza and allow investigators from the Office of the Prosecutor to enter the devastated Gaza Strip before evidence is lost.