Ibrahim Boughali: Challenges Need Closer Lines to Strengthen the Internal Front

The legislative body will continue to perform its duties for the remainder of its ninth term with the same determination and resolve to address current challenges, the president of the National People’s Assembly, Ibrahim Boughali, said on Monday.

In his adress at the opening of the National People’s Assembly’s regular session (2025-2026), attended by Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb, members of the government, and officials from various constitutional bodies, Boughali said, “Although our journey is coming to an end, we will continue to perform our duties for the remainder of the term with the same determination and resolve, just as we began. What’s more important, however, is that we leave another mark, establishing advanced parliamentary practices and traditions.”

As the end of this four-year legislative term approaches, Boughali noted that MPs are determined to “double their efforts” to address the various challenges and stakes.

On this occasion, the Speaker of the Council reviewed the results of the ninth term, focusing on the essential laws approved by Parliament that pertain to governance, the economy, education, and social aspects. He also highlighted the oversight role “effectively exercised by MPs, through questions and hearings within a framework of transparency and linking responsibility to accountability.”

He described the ninth legislative term as a “turning point on the path to achievement,” during which the Council “played a prominent role in supporting the profound reforms initiated by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, through the study, discussion, and voting on essential drafts that were linked to improving citizens’ living conditions, preserving their dignity, and restoring the power of the state.”

On another note, Boughali stressed that current challenges require “closing ranks, strengthening our internal front, consolidating our national unity, and strengthening the bonds of cohesion between national forces and components of our people, our political and cultural elites, our social actors, and the institutions of the Republic, foremost among them the National People’s Army and all security forces.”

He highlighted the pivotal role of the Algerian community abroad, considering it a “key resource for innovation and development,” which calls for “strengthening its ties with the motherland and leveraging its expertise to serve the national economy.”

Given the rapidly evolving regional and international context in which the final session of the current term is being held, Boughali highlighted the need to activate parliamentary diplomacy as a “supportive tool for national diplomacy, based on Algeria’s established principles of peace, non-alignment, and respect for international legitimacy.”