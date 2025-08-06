Ignoring Popular Rejection Of Normalization Will Cost Morocco Dearly

Moroccan human rights activists and politicians warned against the dire consequences of the Makhzen regime ignoring the Moroccan people’s rejection of normalization with the Zionist entity, which has tightened its grip on all aspects of the state, stressing that this normalization will cost the country dearly.

In this context, political science researcher, Ezzedine El Azmani, dwelt in press statements on “the escalating resistance shown by civil society in Morocco to the normalization process,” noting that “the authorities are overlooking the political and social consequences of normalization, especially in light of the escalating popular anger over the heinous Zionist crimes in Gaza.”

He considered that “the continuation of security and military coordination between Morocco and the Zionist entity is met with a continuous escalation in street movements.”

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Justice and Charity Group, Mohamed Abbadi, warned against the Makhzen’s persistence in normalization with the Zionist entity. He said in this regard: “We are exposed to Zionist hegemony in all aspects of our lives,” calling for “standing as an impenetrable barrier against this increasing infiltration that some influential and Zionized individuals have opened doors to.”

In turn, the coordinator of the Moroccan Initiative for Support and Victory, Rachid Filali, stressed the popular rejection of normalization, confirming that “the protest momentum that the country is witnessing is not an emergency act, but an extension of a popular process that began decades ago and deepened since October 7, 2023, and that normalization is destined to disappear no matter how long it takes, because it is a danger to the country.”

In the same context, the Secretary-General of the Moroccan Observatory Against Normalization, Aziz Hanaoui, believes that the popular rejection of normalization is not “a fixed and principled position” and that “coordination to combat normalization remains a vital voice that reflects the pulse of the street rejecting the rush towards the Zionist entity.”

He added that the position of the Moroccan people “expresses clear support for the Palestinian cause and cannot under any circumstances accept normalization, which makes it an advanced position over the official political decision.”

For its part, the Moroccan Democratic Labor Way Party called, in a statement, for escalating, unifying, and diversifying forms of struggle to overthrow normalization, especially after the kingdom’s ports began receiving ships of extermination, especially the ports of Casablanca and Tangier, to transport weapons for the extermination of the oppressed Palestinian people.