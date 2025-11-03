IMETAL Corruption Case: 25 Defendants’ Trial Set For November 24

The president of the Economic and Financial Crimes Court announced on Monday that the trial of those accused in the corruption case involving the public metallurgical, iron, and steel company “Imetal” and several of its subsidiaries will be held on November 24th as the final date.

The presiding judge’s decision to postpone the trial, for the last time, came at the request of the defence to allow them to appoint new lawyers for the case. After the detained and non-detained defendants entered the courtroom, the judge began calling the names of the parties involved, including defendants, witnesses, and the civil parties. The defence requested a postponement, and the judge granted the request, adjourning the trial until Monday, November 24th.

Twenty-five individuals are being prosecuted in this case on serious charges, ranging from granting undue privileges to others in connection with a contract or deal with the state or one of its institutions, in violation of laws and regulations; money laundering and laundering of criminal proceeds by transferring, moving, or disguising the true nature, source, location, or disposal of assets within a criminal organization and by exploiting the privileges afforded by their professional activities; the deliberate misappropriation of public funds; and the misdemeanor of abuse of office.

The investigation was launched following a detailed report submitted to the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Judicial Pole Court. The report detailed instances of corruption and mismanagement within the public iron, steel, and metallurgical industries group “Imetal,” including collusion to embezzle public funds and the awarding of contracts and deals in violation of laws and regulations. These actions occurred within the group’s two vital subsidiaries: the “Sider El Hadjar” iron and steel company and the National Recycling Company. The aim was to grant undue advantages to third parties, resulting in a decline in production capacity, damage to sensitive facilities, and frequent production stoppages. This, in turn, caused financial losses to the group and the public treasury.

On March 12, 2023, the investigating judge of the eighth chamber of the court ordered the provisional detention of the CEO of “Imetal”, known as “T.B.” (he died in his cell on July 4), along with 4 other officials, including the CEO of the “Sider” group, “F.K.”, and 17 other defendants in a serious corruption case that affected the “iron giant” in Algeria, related to collective administrative and financial robbery by a group of corrupt individuals from within and outside the “Imetal” group and the “El Hadjar complex” who were exerting pressure and blackmail to steal public contracts locally and internationally.