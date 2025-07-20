International Forum Exposes Moroccan Regime’s Violations Against the RIF People

Participants in the international forum on “The Human Rights Situation in the Occupied RIF,” held in Algiers, highlighted the Moroccan regime’s crimes against the Rifian people, affirming the right of this people to exercise their free will and self-determination.

Politicians, human rights activists, and media professionals from within and outside Algeria participated in the forum, organised by the RIF National Party, in coordination with the Rif Observatory for Human Rights. They affirmed their solidarity and support for the Rifian people in their struggle for dignity, sovereignty, freedom, and independence.

Incidentally, the official spokesperson for the Rif National Party, Yuba El Ghadioui, emphasised that this meeting aims to “launch a legal and political process that restores prestige to the Rif cause, which has long been subject to silence and obfuscation, and systematically marginalised in official narratives.”

The forum, the speaker said, is based on three central pillars. The first is truth, intending to dismantle the fabricated narratives about the Rif resistance and restore credibility to the history of its republic, which was declared in 1921 and then violently suppressed by colonial rule.

The second, he added, is “justice, which requires investigating serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights law, including the use of chemical weapons, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, torture, and political trials, and ensuring accountability for those responsible and those involved in these crimes and preventing impunity.”

The third and final pillar is sovereignty, “as an inherent and inalienable right, as stipulated in United Nations General Assembly Resolution 1514 of 1960 on the Granting of Independence to Colonised Peoples and Territories.”

In this context, the speaker emphasised the importance of “breaking the silence,” asserting that the RIF issue is “a national liberation issue par excellence,” and that the struggle must continue until independence is achieved. He also commended Algeria’s support and advocacy for just causes and oppressed peoples.