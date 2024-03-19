Justice: “Distribution Of “CNAC” Loans To The Dead And The Insured”

Investigations by the Economic and Financial Department of the State Security in Algiers have uncovered major scandals at the level of the “National Fund for Unemployment Insurance”, where it was found that dead people were benefiting from project financing, people were benefiting from “CNAC” and “ANSEJ” loans at the same time, and others were being insured. At the National Social Security Fund for Wage Earners, although the law prohibits it, investigations also revealed that the children and relatives of former ministers benefited from projects aimed at the unemployed and the “needy”.

According to details in the possession of “Echorouk”, the details of the case date back to 2015, when investigators from the Economic and Financial Department of the Security of the State of Algiers opened an investigation based on information received, which they reached through the process of research, investigation and review of files based on correspondence addressed to the interests of the National Fund. The unemployment insurance and the committee for the evaluation and approval of projects for the unemployed benefited in a suspicious way people who had nothing to do with the support provided by the state to the unemployed within the framework of “Cnac”.

Specifically, a close associate of the former Minister of Solidarity and the Family, known as “J.S.”, benefited from the financing of the project to create a “car rental agency” in the commune of -Reghaia, east of the capital, in an amount of approximately 900 million centimes from the National Fund for Unemployment Insurance, despite the fact that it is insured by the interests of the National Fund for Social Insurance for Salaried Workers of the Algerian Agency, under No. 66 0592 0070/42, in total violation of the law, since the beneficiary of the “Cnac” project must be a salaried employee.

The National Fund for Social Insurance for Salaried Workers of the Algeria Agency, under No. 66 0592 0070/42, which is in total violation of the law, because the beneficiary of the project “Cnac” must be unemployed and uninsured, which is proven by the “report of violation” dated February 10, 2015, which was completed. It was issued by the Controller of the National Unemployment Insurance Fund, who confirmed that the person concerned had been receiving the subsidy since February 4, 1998.

After hearing the person concerned, she denied all this completely and in detail and presented two certificates of non-affiliation, and after an investigation with the “Cnac” departments regarding the authenticity of the two certificates, it became clear that they were forged.

In addition, investigations by the security authorities revealed that “dead people” benefited from “Cnac” projects in the Bir Murad Rais Agency by forging a life certificate in favor of a deceased person named “M.L.” with the collusion of employees of the Ben Aknoun Municipality to finance the “Renting Public Works Machinery and Equipment” project for an amount of approximately one billion centimes.

In the same context, the two brothers “M.M.”, who live in the Sahoula area of the capital and are called “M.F.”, benefited from the financing of the “Industrial Dyeing” project with an amount estimated at DZD 8,953,679.35 and DZD 9,899,965. 82 for each of them, in addition to benefiting from the rent, estimated at = 50 million centimes, although investigations proved that they benefited from the financing of other projects within the framework of the National Agency for Support and Employment of Youth (ANSEJ), which is completely contrary to the law.

On the other hand, investigations revealed the suspected involvement of more than 60 people in a number of ministries, banks, vocational training centers, the National Unemployment Insurance Fund and the Committee for the Evaluation and Approval of Projects for the Unemployed, in addition to employees of municipalities and departments, who were involved in forgery operations and the use of forged birth certificates And identity cards. A number of contractors and equipment financing companies were also involved in wasting public funds and exploiting them for purposes that do not serve the unemployed, with inflated invoices, forgery and the use of counterfeits, as they caused the loss of billions of dinars in project financing.

On the other hand, Echorouk’s sources revealed that more than 20 employees of “Cnac” were summoned by the investigating judge of the Bir Mourad Rais Court to be heard in the current case.