The most talented Algerian international, Riyad Mahrez, the star of Manchester City, returned to the top of the Arab players with the most titles in Europe, after winning the English Premier League title with Manchester City, on Sunday, for the second time in a row and the fourth in its history, to surpass the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

Manchester City crowned the English Premier League title after a difficult and exciting victory over Aston Villa by three goals to two goals (3-2), and the “Sky Blues” were two goals behind, before they scored a historic “Romontada” by scoring a hat-trick, German Ilkay Gundogan scored two of them, while Spaniard Rodri scored one goal, and Riyad Mahrez broke the partnership in the ranking of the most crowned Arab players in the old continent by winning the ninth title in total, while the outcome of Mohamed Salah, who lost the English Premier League title with Liverpool, stopped at the eight titles.

Riyad Mahrez won 9 titles in Europe and all of them were in England, where he won the English Premier League with Leicester City once, three times with Manchester City, the League Cup 3 times, the FA Cup once, and one title in the Charity Shield Cup, while for his part, Mohamed Salah won the Swiss League title twice with Basel, and also won one title with Liverpool in the English Premier League, the European Champions League, the European Super, the Club World Cup, the English League Cup and finally the FA Cup.

In addition, the other Arab players who are on the list of the most crowned in the old continent are away from the Algerian international by two titles, for the duo, Moroccan Ashraf Hakimi, who crowned his titles with Real Madrid of Spain, Inter Milan of Italy and Paris Saint-Germain of France, and the Egyptian Mohamed Elneny, who crowned his titles with Swiss Basel, his former team, and Arsenal, his current team, with a difference of 3 titles from Moroccan Hakim Ziyech, who won his titles with Ajax Amsterdam, his former team, and Chelsea, his current team.

On the other hand, Riyad Mahrez confirmed in statements to the French channel “Canal +” that Man City deserved to win the title, and said: “We have proven that we are a great team, we were defeated in the result with two goals, we promised and won and crowned the title,” before adding jokingly to Liverpool: Liverpool is a crazy team, they must have been tired of us, had it not been for our presence, they would have achieved everything this season,” adding: “I confirm that Liverpool is a fantastic team, but we are also here and we have done the necessary to crown the league well, despite the difficulty of the task, and we did not waste the opportunity to obtain the title again,” before speaking indirectly about his future in the heavenly club: “We will be here next season again in order to get the title again, and we will not waste it in the next edition.”

It is worth noting that Riyad Mahrez finished the current season as Manchester City’s top scorer with 24 goals, with 9 assists in 47 games he played in various competitions.