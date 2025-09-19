Mali’s Junta Tries Another Desperate Manoeuvre Against Algeria

Algeria denounced the “shameful” nature of the petition filed by Mali with the International Court of Justice on September 16, describing it as a “manoeuvrable measure.”

Algeria affirmed its intention to notify the ICJ of its rejection of the petition at the appropriate time, according to a statement issued Friday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad, and African Affairs.

The statement read, “The Malian government announced that, on September 4, 2025, it had filed a petition to file a lawsuit against Algeria with the International Court of Justice.”

The same source stated that “during a press conference held on September 13, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad, and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, refuted this allegation.”

“After being confronted with this false statement, the Malian authorities decided to file this petition on September 16, as announced in a statement issued by the International Court of Justice on Friday,” the same source added.

In this regard, “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted a blatant contradiction regarding the action taken by Mali, which lies in the fact that the Malian junta, which has disregarded the legitimacy and constitutional order in its own country, cares about the law, which it ignores domestically and falsely claims to adhere to it internationally.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also noted that “this same clique has led Mali to a political, economic, and security catastrophe, and is the same clique that is inciting moral bankruptcy,” explaining that “Mali’s appeal to the International Court of Justice clearly stems from an attempt to exploit this esteemed UN judicial body in a desperate attempt to find a scapegoat to absolve itself of responsibility for the tragedy it is inflicting on our sister country Mali”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that “this manoeuvre is so blatant that it is difficult to believe it, and Algeria will not acquiesce in it and condemns its shameful nature.” It asserted that “Algeria holds an opinion that upholds international law and has great respect for the International Court of Justice. It is its duty not to allow this court to be subjected to certain, as trivial, misinformation.”

The statement concluded by stressing that “Algeria will notify the International Court of Justice, in due course, of its rejection of this manoeuvring measure.”