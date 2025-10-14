Milan’s Artigiano in Fiera 2025: Registration Opens For Algerian Craftsmen  

The Ministry of Foreign Trade and Export Promotion has announced the opening of registration for Algerian institutions and artisans to participate in the Milan Handicrafts Fair “Artigiano in Fiera,” which will take place in Milan, Italy, from November 30 to December 8, 2025.

The Ministry stated in its press release that this participation aligns with its efforts to promote Algerian craftsmanship and showcase the quality and distinction of national products at one of the most prominent international events dedicated to traditional crafts and industries, as well as to open new avenues for access to European markets.

Registration is open to all businesses and craftspeople operating in the fields of artisan food and beverages, personal care products, natural products, limited-edition artwork and creations, or ceramics, glass, and metalwork. The deadline for registration is October 20.

Participation in this global event will give participants the opportunity to sell directly to an international audience of more than one million visitors, connect with major distributors, buyers, and luxury stores, and gain insight into the European market’s requirements through direct interaction with consumers.

