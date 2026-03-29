Minister Adjal: “Algeria Is Qualified To Secure A Significant Share Of Africa’s Energy Market”

The Minister of Energy and Renewable Energies, Mr. Mourad Adjal, asserted today, Sunday, March 29, during his reception of the Secretary-General of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization, Mr. Farid Ghazali, that Algeria is qualified to secure a significant share of Africa’s energy market.

According to a statement from the Ministry, Mr. Adjal reviewed, during his reception of Mr. Ghazali, who was recently appointed to head this organization, the main axes of the roadmap that the organization will adopt in the coming period to enhance African/African cooperation, especially concerning efforts to ensure the self-sufficiency of the regional market. This strategy requires the participation of all energy actors in Algeria, particularly the energy and renewable energies sector, for its implementation.

Mr. Adjal, for his part, congratulated Mr. Farid Ghazali on his appointment as head of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization, emphasizing his pride in Algerian competencies reaching such important positions abroad.

The Minister also expressed his welcome for cooperation with this organization, stressing the necessity of expanding its activities to include energy and renewable energy activities in a way that opens broader horizons for cooperation between them and the sector, thereby opening wider opportunities for Algeria to solidify its position as an important and reliable energy partner.

He also spoke about the significant capabilities and expertise that Algeria possesses through its energy institutions, which qualifies it to enter the African market and secure a significant share of it, considering that it is a partner capable of meeting the needs of the African market across the entire value chain.

He also pointed to the important role that Sonelgaz-International can play in enhancing this cooperation, especially since it possesses the framework that enables Algerian public and private companies to access foreign markets, particularly African ones, through genuine and serious partnerships.