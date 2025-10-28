Moroccan Government Continues Open Complicity in the Genocide Against Palestinians

The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement in Morocco revealed that the Moroccan government continues its open complicity with the occupying entity and continues to receive ships loaded with Zionist weapons at the country’s ports. On Monday, the Maersk Detroit docked at the Tangier Med port, carrying containers classified as “dangerous cargo.”

The movement said in a press release titled “Facilitating the Supply of the Entity Committing Crimes of Genocide, Starvation, and Displacement Continues!” the BDS movement said that the Moroccan authorities are “obstinately” accepting the ships of the Danish Maersk Extermination Fleet at the country’s ports, “despite popular demands for a military embargo on the occupation and for the Moroccan authorities to assume moral and legal responsibility towards the Palestinian people.”

The movement explained that the ship “Maersk Detroit” docked at the port of Tangier on Monday to unload containers classified as “dangerous cargo”—just as it had unloaded F-35 aircraft maintenance equipment last April—with the intention of another ship, the “Maersk Norfolk,” picking them up and heading to the occupied Palestinian territories.

The same movement stressed that “this intransigence, in addition to the failure to respond to complaints filed with the Public Prosecution Office in this regard, only confirms the Moroccan authorities’ overt and brazen complicity in facilitating crimes of occupation against humanity in Palestine, exploiting our ports in Casablanca and Tangier.”

During October, Moroccan ports received four ships loaded with Zionist weapons, the last of which occurred on the 14th of this month. The Danish “Maersk Nysted” docked at the port of Tangier Med to load containers classified as “dangerous cargo” and head for the occupied Palestinian territories.

According to the same source, since November 2024, the port of Tangier has become a major hub for Maersk’s operations in the Mediterranean, receiving ships loaded with military equipment for reshipment to the ports of the occupation. The source noted that “the continued flow of military equipment to the occupying army through infrastructure under the responsibility of the Moroccan authorities, most notably the port of Tangier Med, cannot be considered merely a technical or logistical issue, but rather represents actual complicity.”

In the context of the Moroccan people’s and its vital forces’ continued rejection of normalization with the Zionist entity, the Unity and Reform Movement denounced the statements of the Minister of Economy and Finance in the Makhzen government regarding what it called “the benefits of normalization in the agricultural sector” with the entity, which is guilty of crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing. The Movement affirmed its absolute rejection of any form of normalisation and called for strengthening effective solidarity with the Palestinian people, supporting their legitimate rights, and participating in reconstruction efforts.