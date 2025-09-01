New book documents the horrendous crimes of Morocco’s Makhzen in Western Sahara

A new book titled “The Kingdom of Morocco as a Model of a Terrorist State… A Long History of Comprehensive Terrorism in Western Sahara and the World” by Sahrawi writer Mr. Hamdi Yahdih has been published. It documents Morocco’s horrendous crimes in Western Sahara, highlighting its long history of sponsoring organized terrorism and exporting it abroad. This is according to what was reported by the Algerian News Agency.

During a seminar supervised by the Sahrawi Republic’s ambassador, His Excellency Mr. Khatri Addou, on Monday in Algiers, this book was presented. It addresses the Moroccan state’s sponsorship of terrorism and its adoption as a doctrine for the survival of its regime. It includes an arsenal of international laws and recommendations and applies them to Morocco’s vile practices in Western Sahara, documenting that the Kingdom practices full-fledged state terrorism against the Sahrawi people.

The writer presented the parallels between the heinous terrorist crimes committed by the Moroccan occupation against the Sahrawi people and the heinous crimes of the Zionist entity in occupied Palestine. He also highlighted that Morocco’s terrorism against the Sahrawi people extended abroad, noting that “the largest spectacular terrorist operations that occurred in Europe, especially in Spain and France, were carried out by Moroccans and implemented to impose political agendas.”

In addition to carrying out terrorist operations, especially in Europe, Mr. Hamdi Yahdih added, “Morocco established terrorist groups affiliated with it in the Levant and the Sahel region and used them as an armed force to protect drug trafficking, spread chaos, and implement political agendas.” According to the author, Morocco did not rely only on traditional terrorism to strike countries, but resorted to other types of terrorism such as cyber or technological terrorism, through which it spied on many countries and figures in Europe and Africa, and in which it sought assistance from rogue and outlaw states and entities such as the Zionist entity.