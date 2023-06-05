New Decision From Brussels Puts Morocco Among The Rogue Regimes

The scandals of the Moroccan Makhzen regime, followed by the slaps in the face of its allies in the European Union, which until recently was the spoiled illegitimate son of the countries of the old continent, have hardly stopped, as one scandal after another has exploded in the face of the Moroccan regime, which has become “rogue” in the eyes of its former friends.

The latest chapters in the tense relationship between the Moroccan Makhzen regime and the European Union: the European Parliament called on Rabat not to interfere in the elections or spoil the democratic process taking place in its territories, while it seems that the Moroccan regime has become synonymous with all that is corrupt and corrupting, since it has been proved that it was involved in spying on the phones of senior officials in a number of European countries and in buying the debts of European representatives such as Pierre Antonio Panziri and his associates.

Last Thursday, in a development that confirms the total lack of trust between Brussels and Rabat, the European Parliament voted by 469 votes to 72, with 75 abstentions, in favour of a report calling for “the protection of the next European elections in 2024 from any foreign interference”.

This report calls for the Moroccan regime to be monitored in order to prevent it from interfering in next year’s European elections, in a warning position, based on previous practices of the Moroccan regime with European MEPs who received bribes and support for Moroccan lobbies in exchange for defending the interests of the Makhzen regime and preventing the adoption of decisions condemning it at the level of European institutions.

The strange thing is that the Moroccan parliament, in its two chambers, anticipated last Thursday’s vote by sending a letter to the European institution nine full days in advance, asking it not to vote on the decision, and this message was delivered to the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, or at least not to include the Kingdom. The Alawites are among the countries targeted by this decision, which also includes China and Russia.

The letter, addressed to the President of the European Parliament, Robita Metsola, was revealed last Saturday by the Maghreb Arab News Agency, which is linked to the Moroccan Makhzen regime, and it states: “We were surprised by the unfair positions taken in the draft report on foreign interference in all democratic processes in the European Union”, including disinformation, reported by the European Parliament’s Special Committee on Interference, Disinformation and the Promotion of Integrity (ING2) on 15 May.

The letter, signed by the Presidents of the two chambers of the Moroccan Parliament, tried to warn of the dangers of approving the report for relations between the two parties, but to no avail, as it stated: “This project, as you know, will be put to the vote at the next plenary session of the European Parliament”, considering that its adoption would “hinder any positive horizon between our two institutions”.

The Moroccan message added: “We appeal to your sense of responsibility and ask you to activate your decision to set up the European component of the Joint Parliamentary Committee so that this committee, through its Moroccan and European co-chairs, can meet immediately and find a positive solution quickly”. But these are the Commission’s appeals. The legislative system of the desperate Makhzen regime was like a cry in the valley, in vain.