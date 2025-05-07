Paris: “Algerian Diplomats Cannot Be Restricted In France”

The French authorities have officially closed the door to demands by the far right in France to restrict the movement of Algerian diplomats on the territory of this European country, stressing that such measures can only be applied in exceptional cases related to the security situation and in accordance with international law, noting that the Algerian procedures for escorting diplomats outside the capital are not at all contrary to the Vienna Convention.

This official position came in a response from the French Interior Ministry, dated May 6, 2025, to a written question addressed by a member of the National Assembly, the lower chamber of parliament, Michelle Martinez, of the far-right National Rally party, known for its hostile attitudes towards Algeria and Algerians, which was reviewed by “Echorouk”, calling for the implementation of reciprocity with Algeria regarding the mobility procedures imposed on diplomats.

The French ministry, which is headed by Bruno Retailleau, who has been waging a media and propaganda war against Algeria for months, stated that Algeria, for security and protocol reasons, has been imposing arrangements for years on all members of diplomatic missions, including obtaining prior authorization from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before leaving the state of Algiers, and providing a security escort in case of approval, noting that this measure is not a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, as long as it is based on security reasons.

The response pointed out that if a diplomat is given the green light to travel outside the capital, which is often the case, meaning that the Algerian authorities authorize diplomats to travel, they are provided with a security escort during the entire period of travel.

The French Interior added that this convention, specifically Article 26, stipulates respect for the freedom of movement of diplomats “unless local laws, for security reasons, require otherwise,” and emphasized that, therefore, any similar decision in France can only be taken if there are real security justifications, and in this case, it would apply to all missions without exception.

Michele Martinez of the far-right National Rally alleged “double standards” in the treatment of diplomats, arguing that Algeria “insults France daily and conducts a hostile influence campaign on its territory,” yet “its representatives enjoy full freedom of movement in France,” while French diplomats in Algeria are subjected to “humiliating restrictions,” she claimed.

In her question of February 4, 2025, the MP, who represents the 4th department of the Eastern Pyrénées, alleged that French diplomats are not allowed to leave a 40-kilometer radius outside Algiers without authorization, a situation she considered unacceptable and requiring a reciprocal response.

Martinez concluded by asking whether the French government intends to use its authority to restrict the movement of Algerian diplomats, but the official response confirmed Paris’ commitment to the Vienna Convention and its refusal to take discriminatory measures without a clear security basis.